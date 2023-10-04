PM Barzani, top US diplomat address resumption of Kurdistan Region oil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday received David Burger, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of the United States in Baghdad, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

In the meeting, the latest developments in Iraq were discussed, as well as the importance of ensuring the Kurdistan Region's constitutional rights and its financial entitlements.

Both sides agreed that oil exports from the Kurdistan Region through the Turkish Ceyhan port should be resumed as soon as possible.

The importance of holding the Kurdistan parliamentary elections on the schedule was also discussed at the meeting.

The US diplomat praised the peaceful coexistence between the different components in the Kurdistan Region and thanked the KRG for its assistance to the victims of the Hamdaniya fire.

The export was halted on March 25 at the request of Baghdad after Iraq claimed victory against Turkey at the International Arbitration Court in Paris, which awarded the Iraqi side $1.4 billion in compensation.

Turkish, Iraqi, and Kurdistan Region officials have since been in negotiations to resume the oil flow, on which the Kurdish region’s economy had heavily depended upon to function economically. The efforts have not resulted in a resumption yet despite intensive talks.

The halted export has resulted in a nearly $6 billion loss since late March, according to the KRG.

Prior to the halt, the Kurdish region was independently exporting 450,000 barrels of oil per day through the pipeline, which was also sending another 100,000 barrels of Iraqi oil from Kirkuk Province.