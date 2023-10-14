Kurdish lawyers participate in Global Legal Forum

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – 21 Kurdistan Region lawyers are attending the Global Legal Forum in The Hague in order to gain insight into the experience of lawyers in the Dutch city’s courts and its innovative artificial intelligence (AI).

Muhammed Mantik, one of the Kurdish lawyers who attended the forum, told Kurdistan 24: “We visited the International Criminal Court (ICC) and were introduced to several legal procedures and methods."

Kurdish lawyers at the forum also explained that the forum was very valuable since they gained expertise in AI and would be able to transfer this knowledge back to the Kurdistan Region.

"It is important for us to attend the forum in order to learn how to use artificial intelligence since we have not yet experienced this [in the Kurdistan Region]," said Peshang Zuher, another Kurd at the conference.

Meanwhile, Kurdish lawyer Miran Osman stated that AI has been introduced into European courts and the Kurdish delegation is currently formulating methods of incorporating the state-of-the-art technology. However, the issue is they do not possess its required hardware and software configurations.

The Global Legal Forum is a yearly conference that brings together lawyers, judges, and other legal professionals from around the world to discuss current developments in the legal field. The event provides a platform for the exchange of ideas and best practices in law. It also provides an opportunity for legal experts to learn from the experiences of their peers.

This year, more than 175 lawyers, judges, academics, and law experts from 30 countries participated in the forum.

Situated in the Netherlands, The Hague is known for the ICC and the embassies it houses from various countries around the world. It is the Netherlands’ third largest city and is known for its exquisite restaurants, array of flora, and museums.