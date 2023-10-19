Two ISIS suspects killed in Kirkuk

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi special forces killed at least two suspected militants of the so-called Islamic State in Kirkuk province on Wednesday, per a military statement.

The two militants were killed in an ambush by the Iraqi Special Forces and Kirkuk Operations Command at Wadi Al-Shay (Tea Valley) in southern Kirkuk, a statement from Joint Operations Command read.

The security forces were able to detonate a booby-trapped body of another militant, according to the press release.

Wadi Al-Shay is one of the remote areas in northern and eastern Iraq, where the ISIS remnants are still active following the territorial defeat, it had suffered in 2017, Iraq’s defense minister has said recently in an interview with an Arab media.

Iraqi forces regularly conduct man-hunt operations in the remote areas of Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala against the group’s remnants. The Iraqi fighter jets carry out airstrikes against the suspected militants and their hideouts in Kirkuk.

The anti-ISIS operations by the Iraqi forces come as the Global Coalition Against ISIS and the United Nations warned that threat from the group is ongoing despite decreased attacks.

Following the conclusion of the anti-ISIS US-led coalition's combat mission in late 2021, the Iraqi Air Force has increased its air campaign against the remnants of the group.