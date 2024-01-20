Wife of Kurdish businessman killed in Erbil missile attack recounts incident

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a video posted on X, Hana Jutiar, wife of the late Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee, from her hospital bed gave details of the night of the Erbil missile attacks on her home.

Present in the hospital room were Iraqi National Security Advisor Qassem Al-Araji and Kurdistan Regional Interior Minister Reber Ahmed, who inquired about her health and whether she could recall the events leading up the attack.

The guest Ms. Jutiar is referring to is Karam Mikhail, an Iraqi Christian businessman who was killed in the attack.

Meanwhile, Peshraw's wife revealed that when her husband, her son Roj, and Mikhail were eating on the ground floor, she ordered their housekeepers to go downstairs one by one to eat. She “suddenly saw the roof of his house collapse while listening to the Holy Qur'an.”

The incident seemingly occurred on “a normal day,” she further noted.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Jan. 15 night targeted the private residence of renowned Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee during a family gathering in Erbil, where he was killed along with his daughter and two other guests. Six others were wounded in the attack.

The US, UK, and United Nations strongly condemned the attacks, which were the second of their kind by the IRGC on private residences in Erbil, with the last such instance occurring at the site of a prominent Kurdish oil tycoon in 2021.

The deadly attacks have taken center stage in the discussions between Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and leaders of various countries on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland’s Davos.

Editing by Dastan Muwaffaq