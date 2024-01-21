UK ‘strong partner’ of Kurdistan Region, says PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday in an Instagram post praised the UK for its military support to the Peshmerga.

“The UK has been a strong partner of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq,” the post read.

“During my visit to the world-renowned Royal Military Academy Sandhurst this week, I was reminded again of the important work the UK does for Peshmerga reforms,” the Premier added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani)

As an integral part of the 86-member Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, the UK has been assisting the Kurdish Peshmerga and Iraqi forces in the fight against ISIS. Moreover, the UK supports the Peshmerga reform program, together with Germany, the United States, and the Netherlands.

Also, several Kurdish officers are currently enrolled at the UK’s Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, including two female Peshmerga officers.

Editing by Dastan Muwaffaq