Qatar's Consulate General opening in Erbil signals stronger ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region is poised to reap significant benefits from the forthcoming inauguration of the Qatari Consulate General in Erbil, emphasized Mr. Omar Barzanji, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a recent meeting with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Barzanji underscored Qatar's intention to foster deeper relations with Iraq, particularly with the Kurdistan Region.

During an exclusive interview on Kurdistan24's "Emro" news program hosted by Sovan Farman, Barzanji highlighted the political and constitutional strides made by the KRG, positioning it as a key player in international diplomacy.

Drawing from his tenure as the Iraqi ambassador to Qatar, spanning three and a half years until 2019, Barzanji noted the remarkable socio-economic and political advancements in Qatar-Iraq relations, notably with the Kurdistan Region.

Barzanji reminisced about the cordial receptions accorded to Kurdistan Region's President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani during their multiple visits to Doha, equating their status to that of heads of state.

He emphasized the mutual benefits inherent in fostering closer ties between Qatar and the Kurdistan Region, citing shared interests and opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

The official inauguration of the Qatari Consulate General in Erbil, scheduled for Sunday, 26-05-2024, marks a significant milestone in the evolving diplomatic landscape of the Kurdistan Region.

Barzanji hailed the event as a cause for celebration, affirming its potential to elevate relations between Qatar and the Kurdistan Region to new heights.