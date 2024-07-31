Kurdistan President Barzani vows continued efforts for genocide recognition

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On the solemn anniversary of the Barzani Anfal, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani reaffirmed his commitment to gaining international recognition for the Barzani Anfal and other tragedies that befell the Kurdish people as acts of genocide.

This declaration was made in a statement issued today, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, marking the forty-first anniversary of the Barzani Anfal.

In his statement, the Kurdistan Region's President Barzani reflected on the harrowing events of 1983:

"On the 41st anniversary of the Barzani Anfal, we remember with reverence the eight thousand young men, women, and elderly Barzanis who disappeared between July 31 and mid-August 1983 in a brutal campaign launched by the Iraqi regime against forced settlements in Erbil, and then were liquidated in mass killings. May their pure souls rest in peace. We bow in reverence and honor to them and salute their families and relatives."

The Kurdistan Region's President Barzani emphasized the intent behind the atrocities:

"The goal of the Barzani Anfal, like all crimes in history, was to break the will of the people of Kurdistan who yearned for freedom. Instead, it became a black mark on the foreheads of its perpetrators and fueled the Kurdish liberation movement with greater strength, enthusiasm, and determination to confront injustice and dictatorship."

He praised the resilience of the Barzani people, particularly the women who endured immense suffering:

"The compassionate Barzani mothers, and the Barzanis in general, confronted the pain and negative repercussions of that tragedy. They stood firm, raising and educating their children, who were deprived of affection, with pride and dignity, producing a loyal and competent generation. I salute all the dear mothers, wives, and sisters who stood firm with dignity in the face of all that pain and hardship and did not surrender. I kiss their hands."

The Kurdistan Region's President Barzani extended his gratitude to those who supported the Barzani victims during those dark times:

"Thanks and appreciation to all the generous people who helped the Barzani victims in those difficult days. Their services and dedication will never be forgotten."

He concluded his statement with a pledge for continued efforts and unity:

"On this anniversary, we confirm that we will continue our work and efforts to define the Barzani Anfal and other tragedies that befell the people of Kurdistan as crimes of genocide at the international level. We also emphasize the unity of ranks, harmony, and cohesion between the political parties and components of Kurdistan and the compensation of the families of the Anfal victims."