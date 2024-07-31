KDP President Barzani condemns former Iraqi regime on 41st anniversary of Barzani genocide

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani marked the 41st anniversary of the Barzani genocide with a solemn message condemning the crimes committed by the former Iraqi regime against the Kurdish people.

His message, delivered on Wednesday, July 31, highlighted the atrocities and enduring suffering caused by the Ba'athist authorities.

"The crimes committed against the Kurdish people are all the result of the chauvinistic, arbitrary, and inhuman mentality of the previous Iraqi authorities," President Barzani stated. He emphasized that this mentality was the root cause of backwardness, misery, and disaster for all Iraqi peoples and the region.

Full Text of President Barzani's Message on the 41st Anniversary of the Barzani Anfal

In the name of God, the Beneficent, the Merciful

In an unjust and unscrupulous act, the former Iraqi regime arrested 8,000 Barzani men, young and old, aged nine to ninety, simply because they were Barzanis and Kurds, and inhumanely massacred them in the deserts of southern Iraq. This crime was part of the beginning of a series of crimes committed by the former Iraqi regime to destroy the Kurdish people, from the disappearance of 12,000 Fayli youth, Anfal, chemical attacks throughout Kurdistan, degradation, and forced deportation and demographic changes in Kurdistan.

On the 41st anniversary of the Barzani Anfal, we salute the souls of the martyrs of Anfal and all the martyrs of Kurdistan. We also thank the hardworking people of Kurdistan, especially the people of the Erbil, Harir, and Soran plains, who have been sympathetic to the Barzanis and have helped them during this bitter time. We thank the relatives of the Anfal victims, especially the Barzani mothers and women, who have been examples of resistance and heroism, enduring the pain of waiting, distance, and loss of loved ones.

Massoud Barzani

July 31, 2024

A Call for Justice and Recognition

President Barzani's message serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring impact of the Barzani genocide and other atrocities committed against the Kurdish people.

He calls for continued efforts to define these acts as crimes of genocide on the international stage, ensuring that the victims are remembered and honored appropriately.

His words underscore the resilience and unity of the Kurdish people, honoring those who have suffered and those who have supported the victims.

This anniversary is a time of reflection, mourning, and a renewed commitment to justice and recognition for the tragedies that have shaped Kurdistan's history.