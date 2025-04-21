Ex-Kirkuk Governor Arrested on Corruption Charges

According to Kurdistan24’s reporter Soran Kamaran, the arrest has been confirmed by judicial authorities, who have ordered al-Jibouri’s detention pending the outcome of his legal proceedings.

2025-04-21 14:18

By Kamaran Aziz

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Rakan Saeed al-Jibouri, the former governor of Kirkuk, has been arrested on corruption charges linked to the mismanagement of aid for internally displaced families during the war against ISIS, according to official and judicial sources.

Al-Jibouri, who served as the de facto governor of Kirkuk from October 2017 until August 11, 2024, was arrested in Baghdad at the Rusafa Court, where he was summoned to answer for alleged violations under Article 340 of the Iraqi Penal Code. This article pertains to the misuse or waste of public funds and carries significant legal consequences under Iraqi anti-corruption laws.

According to Kurdistan24’s reporter Soran Kamaran, the arrest has been confirmed by judicial authorities, who have ordered al-Jibouri’s detention pending the outcome of his legal proceedings. “Rakan Saeed al-Jibouri, the former governor of Kirkuk, has been arrested, but we don't know what the charge is,” Azzam Hamdani, a spokesperson for the Azm Alliance in Kirkuk, told Kurdistan24.

However, further information obtained by Kurdistan24 revealed that the charges specifically relate to financial irregularities concerning humanitarian aid programs designated for families displaced during the conflict with ISIS—a critical period in which the displacement crisis placed immense strain on the province’s governance and humanitarian resources.

Al-Jibouri came to power in the aftermath of the events of October 16, 2017, when Iraqi federal forces took control of Kirkuk following the Kurdistan Region’s independence referendum. He held the position for nearly seven years before being succeeded by Rebwar Taha in August 2024.

The arrest marks a significant development in ongoing efforts to hold public officials accountable for administrative misconduct, particularly in sensitive areas such as post-conflict recovery and aid distribution. Anti-corruption initiatives have gained momentum across Iraq in recent years as part of broader institutional reforms.

As of the time of publication, no official statement has been issued by al-Jibouri or his legal team in response to the charges. The judiciary has confirmed that he will remain in custody while the investigation and trial process continues.