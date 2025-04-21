PM Barzani Meets Iraqi Al-Wafa Movement Leader Adnan al-Zurfi

The two leaders discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the broader region, emphasizing the importance of coordination and dialogue between the KRG and the federal government in Baghdad.

2025-04-21 17:17

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday received Adnan al-Zurfi, Secretary General of the Iraqi Al-Wafa Movement, for talks on political developments and bilateral relations, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement.

The two leaders discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the broader region, emphasizing the importance of coordination and dialogue between the KRG and the federal government in Baghdad.

The meeting also addressed preparations for Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled for November, underscoring the need for a fair and transparent electoral process.