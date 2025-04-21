DEM Party Delegation Makes Fourth Visit to Imprisoned PKK Leader Abdullah Ocalan

Speaking at a press conference following the visit, DEM Party member Pervin Buldan said that discussions with Ocalan focused on the ongoing peace process.

2025-04-21 20:28

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A delegation from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) visited imprisoned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan on Monday, marking their fourth visit to Imrali prison.

Speaking at a press conference following the visit, DEM Party member Pervin Buldan said that discussions with Ocalan focused on the ongoing peace process. “The work continues,” Buldan noted, citing Ocalan's remarks at the meeting.

Buldan also conveyed Ocalan’s message to Sırrı Süreyya Önder, a fellow advocate for peace, who is currently recovering from a health issue. “He [Önder] is dear to us because he works for peace, and we have collaborated in the past to make the peace process a success,” Buldan quoted Ocalan as saying in a letter to Önder, in which he expressed gratitude for his efforts and wished him a speedy recovery.

The visit follows a recent high-level meeting on April 10, during which President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received a DEM Party delegation in Ankara, in what observers see as a potential signal of renewed dialogue on Kurdish issues.

Ocalan, on Feb. 27, in a message read by Kurdish politician Ahmet Türk, called for the disarmament of the PKK, a move seen as a significant step toward peace negotiations.

