Barzani, Arab Parliament Head Discuss Regional Challenges, Cooperation

2025-04-22 13:50

By Kamaran Aziz

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a significant diplomatic exchange reflecting the Kurdistan Region’s growing engagement with Arab institutions, President Masoud Barzani on Tuesday welcomed Mohamed Ahmed al-Yammahi, President of the Arab Parliament, and his accompanying delegation in Salahadin.

The meeting provided an opportunity for an in-depth discussion on regional political dynamics, with a particular focus on Syria and the wider Middle East. Both sides exchanged views on the urgent challenges facing the region and emphasized the shared responsibility of Arab nations in confronting instability and promoting economic and political renewal.

President Barzani highlighted the importance of strategic coordination among Arab countries, stressing that regional cooperation is essential to safeguarding peace and fostering sustainable development. He also reiterated the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to playing a constructive role in fostering dialogue, mutual understanding, and regional stability.