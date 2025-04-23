Cyprus Delegation Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthening Ties with Kurdistan Region

The Cypriot delegation conveyed greetings from the Cypriot President to Prime Minister Barzani and reaffirmed their country’s willingness to deepen cooperation with the Kurdistan Region across political and cultural fields.

13 hours ago

By Dler Mohammed

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday welcomed a high-level delegation from the Republic of Cyprus led by Salina Shambos, Political Affairs Director at the Cypriot Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the country’s envoy for the protection of Christians in the Middle East.

Also present during the meeting was Sevag Avedissian, Cyprus’s newly appointed Ambassador to Iraq. Prime Minister Barzani congratulated Avedissian on his new role and expressed the Kurdistan Regional Government’s full support for his diplomatic mission, emphasizing the Region’s desire to further develop bilateral relations with Cyprus.

According to an official statement released following the meeting, the Cypriot delegation conveyed greetings from the Cypriot President to Prime Minister Barzani and reaffirmed their country’s willingness to deepen cooperation with the Kurdistan Region across political and cultural fields.

The talks come as part of ongoing efforts by both sides to enhance diplomatic engagement and mutual understanding. Cyprus has recently increased its outreach in the Middle East, particularly with countries and regions that prioritize religious coexistence and minority protection — values that align with the Kurdistan Region’s own policies of peaceful coexistence and pluralism.

In recent years, the Kurdistan Region has garnered international praise for promoting religious tolerance and offering refuge to vulnerable minority communities, including Christians, Yezidis, and others displaced by conflict and extremism.

The meeting highlights the Kurdistan Region’s growing role as a partner in regional diplomacy and a hub for interfaith harmony.