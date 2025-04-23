PM Barzani Reaffirms Commitment to Coexistence During Meeting with Mar Georges III Younan

During the meeting, Patriarch Younan praised the Kurdistan Region as a beacon of peaceful coexistence, highlighting the inclusive environment that allows diverse religious and ethnic communities to live together in mutual respect.

10 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday received Mar Georges III Younan, Patriarch of the Ancient Church of the East, to discuss religious harmony and interfaith dialogue in the region, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

During the meeting, Patriarch Younan praised the Kurdistan Region as a beacon of peaceful coexistence, highlighting the inclusive environment that allows diverse religious and ethnic communities to live together in mutual respect. He also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the Kurdistan National Prayer Breakfast Day, an annual event celebrating religious unity and tolerance.

Prime Minister Barzani reaffirmed the KRG’s commitment to protecting and promoting the values of coexistence, emphasizing the government's ongoing efforts to strengthen harmony among all communities in the region.

"The Kurdistan Region will always remain a safe and welcoming home for people of all faiths and backgrounds," Barzani said.

The meeting underscored the region’s longstanding reputation for fostering interfaith dialogue and religious freedom amid a challenging regional context.