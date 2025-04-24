Kurdistan PM’s Speech at Yale Honors Kurdish Genocide Victims, Calls for Global Justice

PM Barzani to Yale’s students and scholars: “Your research, your voices, and your compassion will help give meaning to the words ‘never again’.”

14 hours ago

By Dler Mohammed

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A powerful speech delivered on behalf of Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday, at Yale University’s Greenberg Conference Center, in Connecticut state, the United States, underscored the enduring trauma and historical importance of the Kurdish genocide. The speech, part of the “History and Legacy of the Kurdish Genocide” conference organized by the Genocide Studies Program at the Whitney and Betty MacMillan Center for International and Area Studies, called for justice and international accountability for the atrocities committed against the Kurdish people.

PM Barzani, speaking through a representative, praised the conference as a vital platform for remembering one of the darkest periods in Kurdish history. He reminded the audience that the genocide did not happen in a single event but through decades of systematic violence, including the razing of 4,500 Kurdish villages from the 1970s to 1991 and the Anfal campaign of 1988, which led to the deaths of 182,000 Kurds and the destruction of countless communities.

The Prime Minister’s message paid special tribute to the victims of chemical attacks like those in Halabja and the mass disappearances of the Barzani and Feyli Kurdish populations. He emphasized that genocide was the culmination of a long history of oppression and marginalization, often ignored by the international community.

“Justice must come alongside remembrance,” Barzani said, adding that Iraq has once again become the scene of genocide with ISIS’s crimes against the Yezidis and Christians. Despite the United Nations and the U.S. recognizing these crimes as genocide, Barzani noted that the global response has been insufficient and called for greater efforts to uncover mass graves, compensate survivors, and ensure accountability.

Highlighting the resilience of the Kurdish people and the region’s role as a haven for the persecuted, Barzani thanked the U.S. and institutions like Yale for their solidarity. He urged scholars and students to continue researching and sharing the stories of Kurdish suffering, stating, “Your research, your voices, and your compassion will help give meaning to the words ‘never again’.”

Below is the full transcript of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s speech delivered at Yale University:



Transcript of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s Speech at Yale University: