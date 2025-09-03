KRG's 'MyAccount' Digital Salary Project Surpasses 900,000 Registrations

The KRG's "MyAccount" digital salary project has surpassed 900,000 registered employees, a major milestone in its push to modernize banking and enhance transparency. The initiative is a key part of the government's reform agenda, praised for its efficiency and positive impact.

2025-09-03 15:55

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) landmark "MyAccount" initiative, a cornerstone of its ambitious public service modernization and financial transparency agenda, has reached a major milestone, with the number of registered government employees and salary recipients now exceeding 900,000.

This significant achievement marks a pivotal moment in the KRG's strategic shift away from a cash-based economy and toward a secure, efficient, and modern digital banking ecosystem for its public sector workforce.

In a release issued on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, the KRG announced that a total of 900,600 government employees have successfully registered for the program. The statement described the project as a "major effort by the Kurdistan Regional Government to digitalize banking services and reduce reliance on cash, moving towards the development of modern public services."

This transition is being meticulously implemented in full coordination with the Central Bank of Iraq and involves a partnership with seven private banks and their extensive branch networks. The ultimate goal of the project is to provide secure digital salary services to more than one million beneficiaries.

The registration data reveals widespread adoption across the Kurdistan Region.

The provincial breakdown shows that Erbil leads with 401,815 registered beneficiaries, followed by Sulaimani with 278,630, and Duhok with 220,155. The tangible impact of this digital transition is already being felt on a massive scale.

This month alone, more than 465,000 beneficiaries received their salaries digitally through a rapidly expanding network of nearly 450 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) strategically placed across the region. In a further expansion of the program, thousands of pensioners are also currently participating in a pilot phase to begin receiving their pensions through the same digital system.

The "MyAccount" project, officially announced by KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in February 2023, is a central component of the ninth cabinet's comprehensive reform strategy. It is designed not only to modernize banking but also to enhance financial inclusion, increase transparency, and streamline government operations.

The initiative has garnered international praise for its vision and execution. During a meeting in Erbil on August 31, the newly appointed U.S. Consul General, Wendy Green, specifically praised the KRG's reform efforts, highlighting the "MyAccount" digital initiative alongside the "Runaki" 24-hour electricity program as particularly significant achievements.

The project's impact extends far beyond simple administrative efficiency, reaching deep into the fabric of public life and directly enhancing other critical sectors, most notably education.

As previously reported by Kurdistan24, KRG Minister of Education Alan Hama Saeed identified the "MyAccount" initiative as one of three key government projects that are fundamentally revolutionizing the education sector. He described the previous salary distribution system as archaic and fraught with risk, where a school principal and other staff members would have to physically collect large sums of cash from a bank.

"Previously, a school principal and two other people would have to visit the bank and bring the salary money in a sack. If the money was short, it would create problems for them," the minister explained. The "MyAccount" project has eliminated this precarious and inefficient practice, empowering educators with financial autonomy and security. "But now, the teacher has their own account and receives the salary themselves," he noted, framing it as one of the most impactful projects for the dignity and professionalism of the teaching workforce.

The successful implementation of "MyAccount" is a testament to the KRG's strategic planning and its commitment to meeting rigorous international standards.

The project adheres to strict financial regulations, excluding any sanctioned institutions and requiring participating banks to make substantial investments in their retail infrastructure, including the deployment of ATMs and Point of Sale (POS) devices, as well as enhancing customer service to ensure a seamless transition for all beneficiaries.

As the program continues to expand toward its goal of including over one million public sector employees and pensioners, it stands as a clear and powerful example of the KRG's forward-looking governance. By building a modern, transparent, and secure financial infrastructure, the "MyAccount" project is not only improving the daily lives of hundreds of thousands of citizens but is also laying a critical foundation for the Kurdistan Region's long-term economic stability and development.

For further information, citizens are encouraged to visit the official website at this link or contact the dedicated service center at 1991.