PM Barzani, Iraqi politician Fakhri Karim Discuss Erbil-Baghdad Relations

6 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday met with Iraqi politician Fakhri Karim, head of the Mada Foundation for Media, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced in a statement.

The meeting focused on the broader political situation in Iraq, with both sides stressing the importance of resolving outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government in Baghdad through constitutional principles.

They highlighted the need to safeguard Iraq’s federal structure and reaffirmed that the constitutional rights and financial entitlements of the Kurdish people must be respected.

Karim is one of Iraq’s most respected cultural and media figures. As the founder and chairman of the Al-Mada Foundation, he has long championed a free press, artistic development, and democratic values in Iraq and the broader Arab world. His leadership in promoting independent journalism has established him as a prominent voice in Iraqi public life.

In May, the Arab Media Summit, held annually in Dubai, selected Karim for his personal achievements and as a symbolic acknowledgment of Iraq’s enduring contribution to Arab intellectual and media circles, despite years of conflict and political turbulence.

Both President Masoud Barzani and Prime Minister Barzani congratulated him on his selection.