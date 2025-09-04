CENTCOM Reaffirms US Support for Kurdistan Region and Peshmerga

Adm. Cooper praised the Kurdistan Region’s role as a reliable partner in the region.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Admiral Brad Cooper, the newly appointed commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), visited Erbil as part of his first tour of the region, meeting with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, CENTCOM announced on Thursday.

The discussions focused on regional security developments, ongoing efforts to combat ISIS, and the continued partnership between the United States and the Kurdistan Region. Both sides reaffirmed the importance of Washington’s support for the Peshmerga forces in ensuring stability.

“They are a key ally and partner of the U.S. in this region, and we remain committed to supporting the security and stability of our allies here,” he said.

The U.S.-led coalition has partnered with Peshmerga forces since 2014, when ISIS seized large swaths of territory across Iraq and Syria. While the group lost its territorial “caliphate” in 2017, ISIS remnants remain active in remote areas, carrying out insurgent-style attacks that continue to threaten civilians and security forces.

The Kurdistan Region has played a frontline role in the fight against ISIS, with Peshmerga forces often working alongside coalition troops. Washington continues to provide training, equipment, and advisory support to enhance the Peshmerga’s capabilities, including ongoing reforms aimed at unifying the force under the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs.

CENTCOM regularly engages with Iraqi and Kurdish leaders as part of U.S. efforts to maintain regional stability, prevent an ISIS resurgence, and counter wider security threats across the Middle East.

The coalition's ongoing support reflects the shared goal of ensuring that ISIS cannot regain a foothold in the region. By strengthening the Peshmerga's capabilities and fostering collaboration between Iraqi and Kurdish forces, the U.S. aims to promote long-term security and counter emerging threats in the area.