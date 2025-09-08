5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Greek Island of Evia, Tremor Felt in Athens

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Greek island of Evia early Tuesday, with tremors felt in Athens. No significant damage or injuries were reported, and a leading seismologist has assured the public there is "no reason for concern" while aftershocks are monitored.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A significant 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern coast of the Greek island of Evia in the early hours of Tuesday morning, sending tremors across a wide area that were distinctly felt in the capital city of Athens and the surrounding Attica region.

The shallow quake prompted many residents to spend the night outdoors as a precaution, though authorities and seismologists have since moved to reassure the public, reporting no significant damage or injuries and stating there is likely no cause for major concern.

The seismic event occurred at 12:27 a.m., with its epicenter located five kilometers northwest of the village of Nea Styra, according to a report from the Institute of Geodynamics in Athens cited by the daily newspaper Ekathimerini.

The earthquake’s focal depth was registered at a mere 13.6 kilometers, a shallowness that amplified its perceptible impact on the surface. While the quake was centered on Evia, its force was sufficient to be felt miles away in Athens, alarming residents and placing emergency services on a state of heightened alert.

Public and Official Response

In the immediate aftermath of the tremor, a sense of caution prevailed among the local population, particularly in communities near the epicenter. Many residents of Nea Styra, startled by the force of the earthquake, chose to leave their homes and spend the remainder of the night in open areas.

"The earthquake lasted a long time and we were very worried," one local resident told the Greek state broadcaster ERT, as reported by Ekathimerini. "It was the first time we felt such a strong quake in our area."

Despite the public’s apprehension, initial assessments from local and regional authorities indicated that the area had been spared any significant structural damage. Fanis Spanos, the regional governor of Central Greece, told Greece’s state news agency ANA-MPA that damage control and assessment were underway.

"So far there is no information about major damage to buildings and people, but not even some small and medium damage," Governor Spanos stated shortly after the event. "The checks are ongoing."

This assessment was echoed at the municipal level by Lefteris Raviolos, the mayor of Karystos, a municipality in the affected area. "The seismic tremor was particularly felt in our area, but no material damage or injuries have been reported so far," the mayor noted in a statement to ANA-MPA. He also issued a call for residents and visitors to remain calm and to adhere to official safety instructions.

The only immediate evidence of the quake's physical impact came in the form of minor disturbances, such as video footage captured by a supermarket security camera showing several bottles of wine tumbling from their shelves at the moment the tremor struck.

The Fire Service immediately dispatched patrols to conduct assessments across southern Evia and the eastern parts of the Attica region, while the Disaster Response Special Unit (EMAK) placed two of its highly trained rescue teams on standby as a precautionary measure.

Expert Analysis and Reassurance

Leading seismologists were quick to analyze the seismic event and offer their expert opinion to a concerned public. Efthymios Lekkas, a prominent geology professor and the president of Greece’s Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization, provided a reassuring analysis, stating that there was "no reason for concern."

Speaking to state broadcaster ERT, Lekkas provided crucial context about the quake and its aftermath. "Thus far, at least 15 aftershocks of up to 2.7 magnitude have been recorded," he confirmed. "We are probably dealing with the main event, but we must wait to see how the seismic sequence develops."

Professor Lekkas emphasized that the region's seismic history suggests a low probability of a more powerful earthquake occurring. "There is no issue," he assured. "This is an area that, based on historical and instrumental data, does not usually generate stronger earthquakes. We are monitoring the situation, but there is absolutely no reason for concern."

His comments aimed to temper public anxiety by grounding the event in scientific data and historical precedent, suggesting that while the 5.2 magnitude quake was strong enough to be alarming, it likely does not portend a more dangerous seismic event. Emergency services, including the Fire Departments in both Attica and Evia, remain on alert as monitoring of the aftershock sequence continues.