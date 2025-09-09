Kurdistan Region Presidency Condemns Israeli Strike on Doha

In a statement, the Presidency reaffirmed its full support for Qatar, stressing the need for collective measures to restore peace and stability in the region.

45 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Region Presidency on Tuesday condemned Israel’s airstrike on the Qatari capital, Doha, expressing solidarity with Qatar and urging the international community to act to prevent further escalation.

In a statement, the Presidency reaffirmed its full support for Qatar, stressing the need for collective measures to restore peace and stability in the region.

The condemnation came after a series of powerful explosions struck Doha on Tuesday afternoon. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later confirmed responsibility, describing the assault as a “precise strike” coordinated with the Shin Bet intelligence service and targeting senior Hamas leadership. Israeli officials claimed the individuals were behind the October 7 attacks and ongoing operations against Israel, while emphasizing efforts to avoid civilian casualties.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the strike as a grave violation of its sovereignty and international law, warning it posed a direct threat to the safety of its citizens.

The attack sparked outrage across the Arab world. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Iran, and Turkey all condemned the strike, with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman personally calling the Emir of Qatar to express support. Leaders stressed that Doha’s security was integral to regional stability and warned the assault risked derailing ongoing ceasefire efforts.

Western leaders also voiced alarm. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul condemned the attack, urging restraint and renewed diplomacy. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres described the strike as a “blatant violation of Qatari sovereignty,” while Pope Francis cautioned that the crisis was entering a “dangerous phase.”

This marks the first Israeli strike on Qatari soil, a significant escalation that threatens to undermine Qatar’s longstanding role as a mediator between Israel and Hamas. Analysts warn the incident could derail ongoing negotiations and fuel a wider regional conflict.