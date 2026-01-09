At Least 23 Civilians Killed as Death Toll Rises in Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh

Local activists reported that the deadliest incident occurred on Thursday evening, when Syrian Arab Army shelling struck a civilian home in the Sheikh Maqsud neighborhood, killing six members of the same family, including three children.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Civilian casualties continue to mount in Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods, where at least 23 civilians have been killed and nearly 100 others wounded over the past three days amid intensified fighting, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

Local activists reported that the deadliest incident occurred on Thursday evening, when Syrian Arab Army shelling struck a civilian home in the Sheikh Maqsud neighborhood, killing six members of the same family, including three children. Two hospital employees were also killed in separate attacks, bringing the confirmed civilian death toll from Thursday alone to eight.

SOHR said a total of 98 civilians were wounded during the three-day escalation, while overall fatalities linked to the clashes in the area have reached 116 since the fighting began.

Among the six family members killed in the residential attack were Amin Rasho, Zainab Amin Rasho, Sharwin Hassan, Nura Rasho, Amin Rasho, and Mira Rasho. The mother, Nura Hassan, survived the attack but sustained serious injuries and was transferred to Khalid Fajr Hospital.

Medical services in the area have since collapsed. Khalid Fajr Hospital, the only functioning medical facility serving the two neighborhoods, has been rendered completely out of service following repeated bombardment, leaving dozens of wounded civilians without access to treatment.

As casualties rise, the governing council of Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh announced it would not evacuate the area, despite continued shelling. The council said heavy weapons have been used against homes, schools, mosques, and service centers, warning that the rising death toll reflects a deliberate targeting of civilians.

Humanitarian groups and Kurdish organizations have appealed for urgent international intervention, warning that with no hospital, ongoing shelling, and winter conditions, the number of victims is likely to increase if fighting does not stop.

Despite international calls for restraint and renewed dialogue, the situation on the ground remains volatile, with residents reporting ongoing attacks and fears of further civilian losses in the besieged neighborhoods of Aleppo.