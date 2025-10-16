'Iraq Supports a Stable Syria Through an Inclusive Political Process,' Says Iraqi FM

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein stated that Iraq supports Syria's stability through an inclusive political process and ongoing bilateral cooperation.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In an articulation of Iraq's foreign policy, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein has declared that Baghdad is actively working to support Damascus and to help it in a way that serves the stability of Syria, a country whose own security is inextricably linked to that of Iraq.

Speaking at the prestigious Mediterranean Dialogues forum in Naples, Italy, the Iraqi Foreign Minister emphasized that the relationship between the two neighboring states is normal and official, with ongoing meetings aimed at deepening coordination, particularly in the crucial fight against the terrorist organization ISIS.

He also revealed that Iraq, while strictly adhering to a policy of non-interference, is advising its "brothers in Syria" to pursue a comprehensive and inclusive political process that ensures the participation of all Syrian components.

"Instability in Syria will have a negative impact on Iraq," Fuad Hussein stated in an open dialogue at the forum on Thursday, a stark and simple assessment born of years of bitter experience. He reiterated that his country "does not want a repeat of the experience of the terrorist organization ISIS, which had a great impact on the security of the region."

The memory of ISIS's rise, when it exploited the chaos of the Syrian civil war to establish a cross-border "caliphate" that engulfed large swathes of both countries, is a driving force behind Baghdad's current proactive and pragmatic engagement with the new Syrian government.

The porous and extensive border between the two nations became a superhighway for terrorists, weapons, and instability, a traumatic experience that has left an indelible mark on Iraq's national security psyche. Baghdad's current policy, therefore, is not merely a matter of good neighborly relations; it is a core and vital national security imperative.

To this end, Minister Hussein explained, Iraq is offering its counsel and support for a political solution that is both inclusive and sustainable. He stated that his country, "without interfering in their internal affairs, advises its brothers in Syria to work on the participation of all Syrian components in a comprehensive political process and to build a common understanding."

This call for an inclusive process that brings all of Syria's diverse ethnic and religious groups to the table is a cornerstone of Iraq's vision for a stable and peaceful neighbor. It is a vision informed by Iraq's own difficult and often painful experience in attempting to build a post-conflict federal state that respects the rights of all its components.

This vision has been put into practice through a series of high-level diplomatic engagements since the fall of the former Assad regime.

As previously reported by Kurdistan24, last March, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani made his first official visit to Baghdad, a historic trip that was the first by a senior Syrian official in the post-Assad era. He was received by Minister Hussein at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters, where the two held extensive meetings.

More recently, in a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, in October, Fuad Hussein again reiterated that "the relations between Iraq and Syria are good and meetings between the officials of the two countries are ongoing to reach coordination, especially in the field of combating the terrorist organization (ISIS)."

He clarified that his country "hopes to reach a common understanding with the Syrian side for the fight against terrorist gangs," emphasizing that "regional cooperation is the best way to strengthen security and stability in the region."

This push for an inclusive and Syrian-led political process finds fertile ground in a series of major and transformative developments that have been unfolding within Syria itself. The most significant of these is the recent breakthrough agreement between the new Syrian interim government, led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

As reported by the Associated Press, SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi announced on Thursday that the two sides have reached an agreement in principle to integrate the U.S.-backed SDF into the Syrian national army.

This landmark deal, which follows months of stalled negotiations, will see "tens of thousands of soldiers and internal security forces" incorporated into the national military "according to the rules of the Defense Ministry," Abdi told the AP.

As further detailed in a Kurdistan24 report, the SDF's internal security forces, the Asayish, will also merge with Syria's national police, and all civilian and economic institutions in the northeast will come under the authority of the central government.

Abdi described the agreement as a crucial path toward national reconciliation after 14 years of devastating civil war, one that could "prevent future sectarian violence and promote equality among Syria’s diverse communities."

The Kurdish commander also revealed that a key part of the ongoing discussions is the constitutional recognition of Kurdish national and cultural rights. "The Syrian government has shown readiness to amend the constitution in a way that formally protects the rights of the Kurdish people," Abdi said, a development that directly addresses the core demands for an inclusive political process that Iraq's Foreign Minister is advocating for.

In a statement following the high-level talks in Damascus, the SDF's negotiation delegation confirmed that the principle of "unity in diversity" and the modification of the constitution to "represent all its populations" were key points of discussion.

The new Syrian government, led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, has also been actively re-engaging with the international community, seeking to reset its relationships with key regional and global powers.

In his first foreign trip since assuming power, President al-Sharaa traveled to Moscow this week for a crucial meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders discussed the future of Russia's military presence in Syria and avenues for expanding strategic cooperation.

In a significant diplomatic move, President al-Sharaa also formally requested the extradition of former President Bashar al-Assad, who is currently in exile in Russia, to stand trial for alleged crimes against the Syrian people.

While making this powerful gesture of accountability, al-Sharaa was also pragmatic, reaffirming that his government respects all past agreements with Moscow and is seeking to "redefine and reshape" the relationship, not sever it.

President al-Sharaa has also been vocal about his desire to de-escalate tensions with other regional powers. In a recent, highly publicized interview with the CBS News program 60 Minutes, he described the recent Israeli bombing of his presidential palace as a "declaration of war," but in the same breath insisted that "Syria doesn't want to engage in wars and doesn't want to be a threat to Israel or anyone else."

This delicate balancing act, of asserting sovereignty while simultaneously pursuing a path of de-escalation, is the hallmark of the new Syrian government's foreign policy as it seeks to emerge from decades of international isolation.

Fuad Hussein's statements in Naples, therefore, are not just an expression of Iraq's foreign policy, but a reflection of a broader, and cautiously optimistic, regional trend.

With the SDF and the new Syrian government moving toward a historic military and political integration, and with Damascus actively seeking to rebuild its relationships with its neighbors and the wider world, there is a genuine, if fragile, opportunity to achieve the lasting stability that Iraq so clearly desires for its western neighbor.

Iraq's role as a supportive, non-interfering partner, one that has its own hard-won experience in navigating the complexities of post-conflict reconciliation and federalism, could prove to be a crucial and stabilizing force in the critical months and years ahead.