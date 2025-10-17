SOHR Director Urges Syria to Follow Kurdistan Region’s Example in Coexistence

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Abdulrahman said, “There is no final agreement yet between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the current Syrian Government, but there is an understanding. The current Syrian army is essentially nominal."

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Rami Abdulrahman, Director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), said on Friday that Syria should learn from the Kurdistan Region’s experience in promoting peaceful coexistence among its diverse religious and ethnic communities.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Abdulrahman said, “There is no final agreement yet between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the current Syrian Government, but there is an understanding. The current Syrian army is essentially nominal. The SDF has made sacrifices and fought bravely against ISIS.”

His remarks came a day after SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi told the Associated Press that the Kurdish-led and U.S.-backed SDF had reached an agreement in principle to integrate into Syria’s national army as part of efforts to unify the country’s military institutions.

Abdulrahman emphasized that the United States and regional powers support Syria's territorial integrity and oppose any form of partition. “The United States and regional countries do not want Syria to be divided, so we support the integrity of Syrian territory,” he noted.

He also highlighted that minority communities such as the Druze and Alawites have placed greater trust in the SDF than in the current Syrian government, alleging that the Syrian army includes elements associated with terrorist organizations.

In March, mass killings of Alawites took place in the coastal regions of Latakia and Tartus. Reports indicate that hundreds of civilians were summarily executed, their homes burned, and their bodies left on the streets. UN investigators stated that these actions might constitute war crimes.

In July, clashes between Druze militias and Bedouin fighters escalated after the Syrian government deployed forces to the area. Government-aligned troops were accused of committing extrajudicial executions and other atrocities against Druze civilians.

“The Syrian army should not have foreign fighters or foreign interference,” Abdulrahman said, urging the creation of a national military that represents all Syrians.

He concluded by praising the Kurdistan Region as a successful model of coexistence and development. “The Kurdistan Region has achieved significant progress, allowing all communities and religions to live freely and without issues,” Abdulrahman said.