Trump Says He 'Blasted' Iran's Nuclear Sites, Warns Hamas to 'Behave', and Will Test Nukes Again

Trump reveals Mideast peace details, vows to resume nuclear testing, and explains his tariff-driven foreign policy in a wide-ranging CBS News interview.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a sprawling and defiant interview from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, United States President Donald J. Trump asserted his dominance on the world stage, claiming to have single-handedly brokered a fragile peace in the Middle East by securing the release of all Israeli hostages from Gaza and neutralizing Iran's nuclear threat.

Speaking with CBS News correspondent Norah O'Donnell on October 31, 2025, just days before this report, the President also made the stunning announcement that he would resume U.S. nuclear weapons testing after a three-decade moratorium and offered a detailed, behind-the-scenes account of his recent trade negotiations with Chinese President Xi Jinping, framing his aggressive use of tariffs as the cornerstone of both American economic prosperity and global security.

The wide-ranging discussion, a transcript of which was released by CBS News, provided an unfiltered view into the President's thinking nine months into his second term.

Trump projected an image of a commander-in-chief in total control, one who has, by his own account, ended multiple global conflicts, ignited an unprecedented economic boom, and brought American adversaries to the negotiating table through sheer force of will.

From the war in Ukraine to a government shutdown in Washington, from immigration raids to the intricacies of cryptocurrency pardons, Trump addressed a litany of pressing issues, consistently blaming his predecessor for the problems he inherited and crediting his own business acumen and tough negotiating style for the successes he now claims.

Forging a New Middle East Order

"If they [Hamas] don’t behave, they’re gonna be taken out immediately,” President Trump

President Trump began the foreign policy segment of the interview by branding himself a peacemaker, particularly regarding his recent, intense engagement in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He took direct credit for obtaining the release of the remaining Israeli hostages from Gaza and arranging a ceasefire, which he described as far from fragile.

“It’s not fragile. It’s a very solid,” Trump stated, adding a stark warning to Hamas. “You hear about Hamas, but Hamas could be taken out immediately if they don’t behave. They know that. If they don’t behave they’re gonna be taken out immediately.”

When pressed by O’Donnell on how he would get Hamas to disarm, his response was swift and unequivocal:

“If I want 'em to disarm, I'll get 'em to disarm very quickly. They'll be-- they'll be eliminated. They know that,” the U.S. President said.

He elaborated on the emotional weight of the hostage crisis, revealing a poignant detail about the families of the deceased.

“Did you know a lot of the parents... were-- the people that lost their child, you know, mostly sons, but sons and daughters, they knew they were dead, in some cases,” Trump recounted. “Do you know that they were as anxious or even more anxious of getting their child out, even though they knew it was a body that we were dealing with, than the people that had a living child.”

He stressed that his efforts went beyond just a few captives. “I didn't get just the 20 out. I got all of the hostages out,” he declared.

The President confirmed that he had applied significant pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure the deal, which also involved an apology to Qatar.

When asked if he could similarly push Netanyahu to recognize a Palestinian state, Trump was confident yet non-committal about the outcome.

“Yeah, he's-- he's fine. He's fine. Look, he's a wartime prime minister. I worked very well with him,” Trump said. “Yeah, I mean, I had to push him a little bit one way or the other. I think I-- I did a great job in pushing-- he's a very talented guy. He's a guy that-- has never been pushed before, actually.”

On the broader question of a two-state solution, a cornerstone of Mideast diplomacy for decades, Trump indicated it was not his decision to make alone. He linked the issue to Saudi Arabia's potential entry into the Abraham Accords, a signature achievement from his first term.

When O'Donnell noted that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia has insisted on a two-state solution as a precondition for joining, Trump dismissed the idea that it was a firm obstacle.

“No. I think he's gonna join. I-- I think-- we will have a solution. I don't know if it's gonna be two-state. That's gonna be up to Israel and other people, and me,” the President said.

The Iranian Nuclear Threat Neutralized

For President Trump, the linchpin of stability in the region was not diplomacy alone, but the decisive neutralization of a nuclear Iran. He argued that no meaningful peace, including the Abraham Accords, would have been possible otherwise.

“Look, the main thing is you could've never had any kind of a deal if you had a nuclear Iran. And you essentially had a nuclear Iran,” he stated. “And I blasted the hell out of 'em.”

He provided a remarkably detailed account of a military operation he authorized against Iranian nuclear facilities, carried out by B-2 bombers.

“When we, with those beautiful B-2 bombers... when they went in there and they blew the hell out of that, you know, potential nuclear weapons site-- there were two of 'em, actually,” Trump recounted. “And every single missile hit every single air shaft... Every single one of 'em hit their target.”

He criticized what he called "fake news CNN" for downplaying the strike's effectiveness at the time, insisting that the Atomic Energy Agency later confirmed the hit was “even stronger than anyone ever thought possible.”

The President portrayed the mission as a feat of incredible military precision and bravery, noting the pilots flew for 37 hours, supported by 52 tanker planes and surrounded by F-22, F-16, and F-35 fighter jets.

He revealed that he later invited the pilots and their support teams to the White House, where they told him they had been practicing the mission three times a year for 22 years under his predecessors.

“And you were the only president that let us do our job,” Trump said they told him.

When asked if he was convinced Iran has no nuclear capability now, his answer was a simple, “No.”

He presented this decisive action as the reason for his administration's diplomatic successes: “Iran wants to make a deal. They don't say that... but Iran very much wants to make a deal. The key to Middle East peace-- I made Middle East peace. For 3,000 years they couldn't do it. I did it.”

A World Remade Through Tariffs and Trade

Beyond the Middle East, President Trump painted a picture of a global order reshaped by his aggressive and unconventional use of tariffs.

He described them not merely as economic tools, but as instruments of national security and diplomatic leverage that have brought allies and adversaries alike to heel. Nowhere was this more evident, in his telling, than in his recent dealings with China's President Xi Jinping.

The interview began with a discussion of their recent meeting, where they finalized a one-year trade deal. Trump asserted that he “got sort of everything that we wanted,” including the complete removal of the “rare earth threat.”

He explained that China had been withholding rare earth materials essential for manufacturing everything from smartphones to submarines, but his tariff strategy forced them to relent. He spoke of “tremendous amounts of-- dollars pouring in-- 'cause we have-- very big tariffs, almost 50%.” He contrasted this with the previous administration under Joe Biden, who he claimed “let it lapsed by the-- by the fact that he gave exemptions on almost everything, which was just ridiculous.”

The President detailed a moment of high-stakes brinkmanship. When China threatened to use its dominance over rare earths, Trump responded with an even greater threat.

“As an example-- when they pulled the rare earth on us and the rest of the world, if we didn't have tariffs to fight back, I-- I immediately instituted a 100% tariff over and above what they were already paying. And when I did that, they immediately came to the table,” he recounted.

This strategy, he argued, was the only thing that worked. He later provided more detail on the sequence of events. “And then I said, ‘Well, if you’re gonna play that card, I’m gonna put a 100% tariff on over and above what you’re already paying,’ which was 55%, which was very high... And you know what happened? We got a phone call 20 minutes later. ‘We’d like to talk.’”

This success with China, according to Trump, was a template for his foreign policy doctrine. He claimed to have used the same tactics to stop a looming nuclear war between India and Pakistan.

“I told both of them, I said, ‘If you guys don't work out a deal fast, you're not gonna do any business with the United States.’ And they do a lotta business with the United States,” he explained. “And they were both great leaders, and they worked out a deal, and they stopped the war. That would've been a bad war. It would've been a nuclear war.”

He listed a series of other conflicts he claimed to have “solved” in his first nine months, including those involving Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, Congo and Rwanda, and Egypt and Ethiopia, stating that in 60% of cases, he simply threatened tariffs.

The Race for Technological Supremacy and a New Nuclear Age

The competition with China extends deep into the technological realm, an area where Trump vowed the United States would not yield its advantage. O’Donnell pointed out that China’s ambition is hampered by its lack of the world's most advanced semiconductors. Trump agreed, specifying “Chips in particular.”

When asked if he would allow the American chip giant Nvidia to sell its most advanced chips to China, his answer was blunt. “No. No, we won't do that,” he said, clarifying that while some dealings would be permitted, the cutting-edge technology would be reserved for American use. “The most advanced, we will not let anybody have them other than the United States.”

He linked this technological dominance directly to the global AI race. “Right now we're winning it because we're producing electricity like never before by allowing the companies to make their own electricity, which was my idea,” Trump claimed.

He described a new reality where massive tech plants are built with their own power generating stations, bypassing an old grid and selling excess electricity back, creating a win-win that accelerates development.

“We are leading the AI race right now by a lot... The AI race is a big deal.”

Perhaps the most startling revelation of the interview was Trump’s declaration that he had instructed the Department of War to resume the testing of nuclear weapons. O'Donnell confirmed that less than an hour before his meeting with President Xi, Trump had posted on social media that he had ordered the department to “start testing our nuclear weapons-- immediately.”

When asked to clarify if this meant the United States would start detonating nuclear weapons for testing purposes after more than 30 years, Trump responded, “I'm saying that we're going to test nuclear weapons like other countries do, yes.”

He justified this monumental policy shift by pointing to the actions of other nations.

“The reason I'm saying-- testing is because Russia announced that they were gonna be doing a test. If you notice, North Korea's testing constantly. Other countries are testing. We're the only country that doesn't test, and I wanna be-- I don't wanna be the only country that doesn't test,” he argued.

When O’Donnell countered that only North Korea is actively testing nuclear warheads, and that Russia and China are not, Trump was dismissive.

“Russia's testing, and China's testing, but they don't talk about it. You know, we're a open society... But Russia tests, China-- and China does test, and we're gonna test also.”

He framed it as a matter of common sense and deterrence. “Doesn't it sorta make sense? You know, you make-- you make nuclear weapons, and then you don't test. How are you gonna do that? How are you gonna know if they work? We have to do that.”

Meanwhile, China dismissed allegations by U.S. President Donald Trump that it had secretly conducted nuclear weapons tests, issuing a firm denial on Monday.

“China has always adhered to the path of peaceful development, pursued a policy of no first use of nuclear weapons, upheld a self-defence nuclear strategy and abided by its commitment to suspend nuclear testing,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated.

An Economy on Fire and a Government in Limbo

On the domestic front, President Trump painted a picture of an American economy roaring back to life under his stewardship, while simultaneously decrying a dysfunctional Washington held hostage by his political opponents. He repeatedly claimed his tariff-based economic plan was responsible for what he termed the strongest economy in the nation’s history.

“Because of tariffs, we have the highest stock market we've ever had. Because of tariffs, 401(k)s at the highest level,” he said, adding that people’s retirement accounts “are double what they were a year ago.”

He claimed his administration had attracted an unprecedented “$17 trillion being invested in the United States right now,” a figure he contrasted with the “less than a trillion” invested during the four years of the Biden administration.

“By the time we finish up, I think we're gonna have over $20 trillion invested,” he projected.

He also asserted that his policies were reversing decades of industrial decline, bringing back manufacturing jobs that had been lost.

“We're bringing back the auto industry into our country. We lost 58% of the automobile manufacturing business to other countries,” he stated. “Within a year and a half, two years, we're gonna be the king again.” A similar revival, he promised, was underway for the semiconductor chip industry. “Within-- two years from now, we'll have 40% or 50% of the chip market,” he predicted, up from “almost none” currently.

This narrative of economic triumph stood in stark contrast to the political gridlock in Washington, where a prolonged government shutdown was entering its most critical phase. Trump placed the blame for the shutdown entirely on the Democrats.

“Democrats' fault,” he said flatly. He accused them of refusing to vote for an extension, something he claimed had been routine in the past. “The Republicans are voting almost unanimously to end it, and the Democrats keep voting against ending it.”

The sticking point, according to Trump, was his refusal to approve what he described as “$1.5 trillion so that they can give welfare to people that came into our country illegally.” He also linked the shutdown to the future of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

He reiterated his long-standing promise to fix the nation’s healthcare system, which he called “terrible” and “too expensive,” but said he could only do so with Democratic cooperation after they agree to end the shutdown.

When O’Donnell pressed him for the location of his healthcare plan, he deflected, stating his plan was to “tell the Democrats to vote the-- to end the shutdown. Correct, very simple.” He predicted the Democrats would eventually “capitulate,” claiming that “four or five Democrats” would cross the aisle to vote with Republicans.

Immigration, Crime, and the Threat of Military Force

Immigration and border security, signature issues from Trump’s first campaign, remain central to his second-term agenda. He touted his administration’s success, asserting that “illegal crossings at the Southern border are at a 55-year low.”

He also vigorously defended the controversial tactics used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in recent raids, which O’Donnell noted included tear gas and smashing car windows.

“Have some of these raids gone too far?” she asked.

“No. I think they haven't gone far enough because we've been held back by the-- by the judges,” Trump replied.

He justified the aggressive measures by characterizing many of the people being deported as violent criminals. “Many of them are murderers... Many of them are people from jails and prisons. Many of them are people from frankly mental institutions.”

When asked if it was his intent to deport people without a criminal record, Trump outlined a policy of universal deportation for illegal entry, with a caveat. “We have to start off with a policy, and the policy has to be you came into the country illegally, you're gonna go out,” he said. “However... We're gonna work with you, and you're gonna come back into our country legally. Because we have a lotta good people.”

This hardline stance on immigration was paired with a tough-on-crime message for American cities. Trump claimed his policies had made Washington, D.C. dramatically safer.

“When I look at D.C. now, you can walk down the middle of the street,” he said. “You can have your daughter who's ten years old meet you at the park. She's gonna be okay.”

He then made an explosive suggestion about how he would handle crime in other cities if local leaders resisted his help. O'Donnell asked him what he meant when he told troops he would send "more than the National Guard" to deal with crime in U.S. cities.

“Well, more would be Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines,” Trump responded. He confirmed he would be willing to send the military into American cities by using the Insurrection Act. “Do you know that I could use that immediately and no judge can even challenge you on that,” he stated. “But I haven't chosen to do it because I haven't felt we need it... But if I needed it, I could do it.”

The U.S. President, then, turned his focus to Venezuela and suggested that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s “days are numbered,” while refusing to confirm reports of potential U.S. military strikes against Venezuela.

Pressed on whether the deployment of an aircraft carrier near the region signaled broader military action, Trump declined to comment, saying, “I wouldn’t be inclined to tell a reporter whether or not I’m going to strike.”

Throughout the interview, Trump repeatedly linked Venezuela to U.S. border security, claiming that criminals and gang members from South America, including the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, had entered the United States under the former President Joe Biden.

Political Battles and Controversial Pardons

The interview also waded into the politically charged issue of indictments against several of Trump’s high-profile critics, including former FBI Director James Comey and former National Security Advisor John Bolton. O’Donnell asked if this pattern represented “political retribution.”

Trump immediately turned the question on his accusers. “You know who got indicted, the man you're lookin' at. I got indicted, and I was innocent... They indicted the President of the United States,” he shot back, referencing his two impeachments.

“These people are scum. And yet, when you go after a dirty cop like Comey or a guy like Bolton... you tell me that I went after people? These people are dishonest,” Trumps said.

He denied instructing the Department of Justice to pursue these cases, claiming, “The honest people that we have go after 'em automatically.”

The interview concluded with two pointed questions about a controversial pardon. O'Donnell noted the Trump family's new business venture in cryptocurrency and asked about his decision to pardon the billionaire known as "C.Z.," who pled guilty in 2023 to violating anti-money laundering laws that allowed terrorist groups to move millions. She pointed out the appearance of a “pay for play,” as C.Z.’s crypto exchange, Binance, had facilitated a $2 billion purchase related to the Trump family's new venture in 2025 before the pardon.

Trump denied any wrongdoing or even detailed knowledge of the case.

“I don't know who he is,” he began. “And I heard it was a Biden witch hunt.” His primary concern, he explained, was ensuring American dominance in the cryptocurrency industry.

“What I wanna do is see crypto, 'cause if we don't do it it's gonna go to China... this is no different to me than AI,” he stated.

“I only care about one thing. Will crypto be-- will we be number one in crypto?... I don't want China or anybody else to take it away. It's a massive industry,” he added.

He dismissed concerns about the appearance of corruption, concluding, “I'm proud to answer the question. You know why? We've taken crypto--... We're number one in crypto in the whole world.”

Throughout the marathon interview, President Trump consistently presented a narrative of a nation and a world beset by problems he alone has the strength and skill to solve. From the battlefields of the Middle East to the boardrooms of Beijing and the streets of American cities, he portrayed himself as the indispensable dealmaker, a leader unafraid to shatter norms and deploy any tool at his disposal—be it a tariff, a threat, or a pardon—in his relentless pursuit of what he defines as America's interests.

This article was updated on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, at 11:05 AM.