MEPS Forum to Host Crucial Talks on Future of Iraqi Government, says KRG Spokesperson

The MEPS 2025 forum in Duhok is a key venue for post-election talks on Iraq's next government, KRG spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani stated. High-level meetings, including between the KRG and Iraqi PMs, are already underway.

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The sixth annual Middle East Peace and Security (MEPS) Forum, which commenced in Duhok on Tuesday, will serve as a critical platform for discussions on the future of the Iraqi government, according to Peshawa Hawramani, the spokesperson for the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Speaking at the event, Hawramani highlighted the unique and sensitive context of this year's forum, noting it is the first to be held after Iraq's recent parliamentary elections.

"This year's forum will be different and is being held in a sensitive context," he stated, confirming that high-level guests, including Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani and several ministers, had arrived.

With winning parties from the election in attendance, Hawramani anticipates intense dialogue on the current situation in Iraq and the election results. He emphasized that beyond the official panels, a series of important meetings will take place on the sidelines.

One such key meeting has already occurred between the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, and Prime Minister al-Sudani. The two leaders discussed the successful outcome of the elections and reaffirmed financial agreements, with al-Sudani assuring that the Kurdistan Region's salaries would continue to be paid.

In an exclusive statement to Kurdistan24, al-Sudani expressed confidence in the post-election process. "God willing, there will be no challenges in the way of forming the new Iraqi government," he said, citing a "national consensus" based on "balance, partnership, and consensus."

Hawramani expressed hope that the forum would provide a constructive environment for the election's victors to congratulate one another and begin substantive discussions on the results. Such talks, he suggested, could "pave the way for determining the direction of the future Iraqi government."

The MEPS forum, hosted annually at the American University of Kurdistan, gathers global leaders and experts to address the Middle East's most pressing challenges. This year, it has become a pivotal venue for shaping Iraq's political future, underscoring the Kurdistan Region's role as a key partner in regional stability and dialogue.