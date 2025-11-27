Iraqi PM Calls Khor Mor Attack “Disgraceful” in Phone Call With PM Masrour Barzani

Iraqi PM Sudani condemned the Khor Mor missile attack as "disgraceful" during a call with PM Masrour Barzani, pledging a joint investigation to identify perpetrators, while President Nechirvan Barzani called it a threat to Iraq's stability.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Thursday condemned the latest attack on the Khor Mor gas field as a “disgraceful” assault, during a phone call with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, as senior Kurdish leaders, civil defense authorities, and the Christian Alliance issued strong denunciations amid ongoing efforts to restore operations at the vital energy installation.

According to the Kurdistan Regional Government’s statement, Prime Minister Barzani received a phone call from Sudani on Thursday. During the conversation, the Iraqi premier “strongly condemned the attack on the Khor Mor gas field,” describing it as a shameful act “directed at all Iraqis.” Sudani further affirmed that a joint investigative committee would be formed “as soon as possible” to begin work on identifying the perpetrators, arresting them, and ensuring they face justice.

The condemnation came as Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani issued a separate and forceful statement on Thursday, denouncing the missile strike that hit the Khor Mor installation late Wednesday night. Published on the official website of the Kurdistan Region Presidency, President Nechirvan Barzani described the incident as a grave assault on Iraq’s economic backbone and the essential services relied upon by millions across the country.

“I strongly condemn last night’s terrorist assault on the Khor Mor field. This attack is an affront to the economic infrastructure and public services of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, posing a direct threat to the country’s security and stability,” the President said.

He stressed that the responsibility lies squarely with the federal government and its security agencies: “It is the obligation and responsibility of the Iraqi Federal Government, along with the security agencies, to undertake serious efforts promptly and implement the necessary and effective measures to investigate and punish the perpetrators of this crime, as well as to prevent its recurrence.”

Emergency response teams in Chamchamal meanwhile confirmed that the massive fire triggered by the missile strike had been brought fully under control. According to the Civil Defense Directorate in Chamchamal, firefighters battled flames for nine consecutive hours after the missile hit one of the condensate storage units at the gas facility. Kurdistan24’s correspondent reported that the blaze was extinguished early Thursday morning, following an intense overnight operation.

Dana Gas, the operator of the Khor Mor field, confirmed in an official statement that the attack was carried out with a missile and had directly struck one of the condensate holding units. The company stated that none of its employees were injured, but production has been halted to conduct a comprehensive safety review and assess the damage. Coordination with local authorities continues as efforts advance to restore operations and resume supplying the market.

The Christian Alliance also issued a sharply worded statement on Thursday, condemning the repeated attacks on the Khor Mor field and other strategic sites in the Kurdistan Region. The alliance warned that the armed groups responsible operate outside the law, defy federal authority, and undermine institutions charged with safeguarding Iraq’s democratic system.

“These criminal and terrorist assaults are not only an aggression against the people of Kurdistan; they are direct blows to Iraq’s national security, economic stability, state authority, and the safety of all citizens without exception,” the statement read.

The alliance emphasized that the Kurdistan Region contributes significantly to Iraq’s national electricity supply, and that repeated missile and drone strikes now endanger essential infrastructure across the country. It strongly supported Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s recent appeal to the United States and international partners to urgently provide air-defense and anti-drone systems capable of protecting civilians and energy infrastructure.

“It is unacceptable for the Kurdistan Region to remain without air-defense systems capable of protecting civilians, the energy lifelines, and the achievements of development,” the alliance declared, adding that “defending Kurdistan is defending Iraq. The assault on Kurdistan is an assault on the nation’s unity, security, and stability.”

As civil defense teams complete cooling operations and damage assessments continue at the site, the Kurdistan Region's leadership has reiterated that the strike on Khor Mor once again highlights the severe risks facing Iraq’s critical infrastructure.