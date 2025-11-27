President Nechirvan Barzani Condemns Khor Mor Attack as ‘Assault on Iraq’s Stability’

President Nechirvan Barzani condemned the Khor Mor missile attack as "an assault on Iraq's stability," urging Baghdad to identify and punish perpetrators as the Christian Alliance supported PM Barzani's call for international air-defense systems.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday strongly condemned the missile strike that targeted the Khor Mor gas field late Wednesday night, describing it as a grave attack on Iraq’s economic backbone and on the public services relied upon by millions across the country.

In a statement published on the official website of the Kurdistan Region Presidency, President Barzani said:

“I strongly condemn last night’s terrorist assault on the Khor Mor field. This attack is an affront to the economic infrastructure and public services of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, posing a direct threat to the country’s security and stability.”

He stressed that responsibility now rests squarely with federal authorities:

“It is the obligation and responsibility of the Iraqi Federal Government, along with the security agencies, to undertake serious efforts promptly and implement the necessary and effective measures to investigate and punish the perpetrators of this crime, as well as to prevent its recurrence.”

The President’s remarks came as emergency teams in Chamchamal confirmed they had brought the Khor Mor fire under control.

According to the Civil Defense Directorate in Chamchamal, firefighters battled flames for nine hours after the missile hit one of the condensate storage units at the gas field. A Kurdistan24 correspondent reported that the blaze was fully extinguished early Thursday morning.

The explosion, triggered by a direct missile hit, caused intense fires that civil defense crews worked through the night to suppress.

Dana Gas later issued an official statement confirming that the attack was a missile strike targeting one of the condensate holding units.

The company said no employees were injured but that production was halted to allow for a safety review and damage assessment. It added that coordination with local authorities was ongoing to restore operations and resume supplying the market.

The Christian Alliance released a forceful statement Thursday condemning the attack and warning that the armed groups behind such assaults operate outside the law, undermine federal authority, and endanger the institutions tasked with protecting Iraq’s democratic system.

The alliance stated:

“These criminal and terrorist assaults are not only an aggression against the people of Kurdistan; they are direct blows to Iraq’s national security, economic stability, state authority, and the safety of all citizens without exception.”

The statement stressed that the Kurdistan Region contributes significantly to Iraq’s national electricity supply, and that repeated drone and missile attacks now threaten essential infrastructure.

The Christian Alliance also backed the appeal made by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to the United States and international partners to urgently provide air-defense and anti-drone systems.

The statement warned:

“It is unacceptable for the Kurdistan Region to remain without air-defense systems capable of protecting civilians, the energy lifelines, and the achievements of development.”

It added that defending the Kurdistan Region is integral to defending Iraq as a whole:

“Defending Kurdistan is defending Iraq. The assault on Kurdistan is an assault on the nation’s unity, security, and stability.”

Rebaz Hamlan, Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs in the Kurdistan Regional Government, said earlier that Baghdad has never identified or prosecuted those responsible for past attacks on Erbil and vital energy infrastructure.

He said the latest assault aimed to achieve four clear objectives:

-Political pressure

-Disrupting 24-hour electricity in the Kurdistan Region

-Destabilizing security and stability

-Weakening the Region’s economic strength and infrastructure

Hamlan added that the perpetrators “do not serve the people” and operate solely to create “destruction and chaos.”

The Khor Mor gas field — central to the Kurdistan Region’s power generation and a core component of Iraq’s energy security — has been targeted multiple times in recent years with drones, rockets, and now missiles.

As civil defense teams finalize cooling operations and authorities investigate the latest incident, concerns continue to rise over the growing frequency and sophistication of attacks targeting strategic energy facilities.