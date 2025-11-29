Türkiye’s Deputy Interior Minister Highlights Melaye Cizîrî’s Legacy at Shernakh Symposium

Turkish Deputy Interior Minister Monir Karaoğlu and Shernakh Mayor Mehmet Yerka celebrated Melayê Cizîrî's cultural legacy at the international symposium, welcoming President Barzani's participation as strengthening Turkish-Kurdish cultural ties

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Saturday, during the Fourth International “Melaye Cizîrî” Symposium in Shernakh, Türkiye, Monir Karaoğlu, Türkiye’s Deputy Minister of Interior, delivered a keynote speech celebrating the poet’s enduring cultural impact.

“Melaye Cizîrî, who illuminated our lives throughout history, has brought everyone together in this symposium today and is the reason President Barzani is present here.

We are honored to be here today among this gathering of science and knowledge. The symposium, with guests from various locations, provides a forum to discuss the message of peace and wisdom left by Melaye Cizîrî.

Today we speak from a historical treasury. We are in a place that also commemorates Prophet Noah (PBUH), who, together with his people, stood on Mount Judi and began a new chapter in human history. This land is not only defined by its mountains and rivers, but also by the scholars who have made it a unique center of knowledge. From Diyarbakır and Mardin to other regions, the legacy of science and mysticism has spread widely, and Melaye Cizîrî stands among the strongest links in this chain.”

Mehmet Yerka, mayor of Shernakh, also delivered a full address highlighting the symbolic significance of President Barzani’s attendance:

“We warmly welcome President Barzani and his delegation to Shernakh. We also extend our congratulations on the success of Iraq’s Nov. 11 parliamentary elections – a fresh achievement that we celebrate together.

President Barzani’s presence here is not merely ceremonial. His visit strengthens our ties and is a symbol of friendship. In past visits, his deep appreciation for Melaye Cizîrî’s legacy highlighted our shared heritage and cultural bonds.

For thousands of years, Kurds and Turks have lived together in this region, near Mount Judi. Today, we aim not only to remember this shared history but also to strengthen it as a foundation for the future.

The words of President Erdoğan remind us that this land embodies unity and cooperation. I call upon President Barzani to continue supporting peace and solidarity between Kurds and Turks, as mutual respect and collaboration are essential for the prosperity of our region.

May this symposium serve as a source of blessing and a beginning for fostering lasting peace and stability in Türkiye and the surrounding area.”

President Masoud Barzani arrived in Cizre, Shernakh province, to participate in the Fourth International “Melaye Cizîrî” Symposium at the Dêdêman Cizre Hotel, which hosts a diverse group of academics, writers, artists, local administrators, parliamentarians, and political figures.

The event focuses on the life and literary legacy of Melaye Cizîrî (Sheikh Ahmed, son of Sheikh Mohammed, 1570–1640), one of the most influential classical Kurdish poets and founder of the early Kurmanji poetic school. Known as the “Elder of Love,” his Diwan contains over 120 poems, reflecting themes of mysticism, divine love, human spirituality, and philosophical insight.

Barzani’s participation highlights ongoing cultural engagement and the shared heritage between the Kurdistan Region and broader Kurdish communities across Northern Kurdistan.