Iran Boycotts 2026 World Cup Draw in Washington Following U.S. Visa Denial for Federation Chief

Iran will boycott the 2026 World Cup draw in Washington after the US denied a visa to its football federation president, citing political barriers.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a significant diplomatic and sporting standoff that threatens to cast a shadow over the preparations for the 2026 World Cup, the Islamic Republic of Iran has officially decided to boycott the tournament’s draw ceremony scheduled for next week in Washington, D.C. The decision, confirmed on Friday, comes in direct response to the United States government’s refusal to grant visas to key members of the Iranian delegation, including the president of the country's football federation.

The incident highlights the deepening friction between international sporting obligations and the strict immigration policies enacted under the current U.S. administration, raising concerns about the politicization of one of the world's largest sporting events.

According to reports by the Associated Press (AP), the state-run IRNA news agency announced the boycott on Friday, citing comments from the Iranian soccer federation spokesman, Amir-Mahdi Alavi.

The spokesman revealed that Iranian officials were confronted with visa obstacles that the federation believes go far beyond standard sports considerations.

The refusal of entry has effectively barred the delegation from attending the high-profile event set to take place on December 5 at the Kennedy Center, a ceremony intended to set the stage for the record-breaking 48-team tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The Guardian provided specific details regarding the rejections that triggered the boycott.

According to the British newspaper, the president of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), Mehdi Taj, was one of three individuals explicitly denied a visa by the U.S. State Department.

Taj is a figure of considerable influence within the sport, ranking as one of the most senior officials in Asian soccer. He currently serves as one of the vice presidents of the Asian Football Confederation and is a member of two FIFA committees tasked with oversight of the World Cup and the ruling body’s competitions. His exclusion from the draw is viewed by Tehran as a calculated snub.

While Taj was rejected, The Guardian noted that four other members of the delegation, including the national team’s head coach, Amir Ghalenoei, were granted visas. This selective issuance of travel permits has done little to quell the outrage in Tehran.

Reports surfacing in October had suggested that both Taj and Ghalenoei initially saw their applications rejected, prompting the FFIRI to take up the issue personally with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Despite these interventions, the federation president remains barred from entering the U.S., leading spokesman Alavi to state, as quoted by the Tehran Times and reported by The Guardian, that "the decisions taken are unrelated to sport."

The roots of this diplomatic row lie in the broader immigration policies of the United States.

The AP reported that President Donald Trump’s administration announced a travel ban in June targeting citizens from 12 countries, including Iran.

The Guardian’s reporting suggests the list of restricted nations encompasses as many as 19 countries. While the directive included specific exemptions for athletes, members of athletic teams, coaches, and persons performing necessary support roles for major sporting events like the World Cup and Olympics, the application of these exemptions remains contentious.

It appears unclear whether the U.S. State Department considers the World Cup draw—a purely administrative and ceremonial function—as qualifying for the same exemptions as the tournament competition itself.

The Iranian federation has formally communicated its position to the world governing body of football. Alavi stated that the federation had informed FIFA that the Iranian delegation would not participate in the draw due to the visa denials, which they characterize as politically motivated.

As of late Friday, FIFA had not immediately replied to requests for comment regarding the situation, nor had the White House issued an immediate statement addressing the visa denials.

This development places significant pressure on FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who has previously sought to assuage fears that U.S. geopolitical stances would interfere with the tournament.

The Guardian highlighted comments made by Infantino on October 9, where he pledged that "everyone will be welcome" at the World Cup.

Speaking at an assembly of the European Football Clubs organization, Infantino referenced "excellent discussions" with the U.S. government and the existence of a White House task force chaired by President Trump to handle such topics. At the time, Infantino assured stakeholders that "there will be no issues with regard to visas, obviously for the participating teams and delegations."

The denial of a visa to a high-ranking FIFA committee member like Mehdi Taj contradicts these earlier assurances and raises the prospect of further complications as the tournament approaches. The Guardian noted that the move raises the specter of Iran withdrawing from the tournament altogether, a scenario that would disrupt the competition's format.

The visa restrictions are not unique to Iran. The AP noted that the travel ban list also includes Haiti, a nation that qualified for the World Cup just last week.

The Guardian reported that under the current U.S. directive, fans from restricted nations like Haiti may be able to submit visa applications through the newly confirmed "FIFA Pass" scheme, but they "may be ineligible for visa issuance or admission to the United States," leaving their participation in doubt.

As the countdown to the June 11 kickoff continues, the intersection of hardline U.S. immigration policy and international sports diplomacy has created an early crisis.

With the Iranian delegation grounding itself in protest, the upcoming draw in Washington will proceed without the representatives of one of Asia's top teams, underscoring the fragile nature of hosting global events in a polarized political climate.