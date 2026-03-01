Israeli Army Spox Says Iran’s Aerial Operations Headquarters Destroyed in Intelligence-Based Strikes

Israeli Army spokesperson Effie Defrin stated that the targeted facilities had been actively involved in operations against Israel and were successfully struck during the bombardments.

59 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Israel’s military said on Sunday that its recent attacks on Iran were carried out based on precise intelligence, claiming the destruction of key military infrastructure, including Iran’s aerial operations headquarters.

Israeli Army spokesperson Effie Defrin stated that the targeted facilities had been actively involved in operations against Israel and were successfully struck during the bombardments.

“The attacks were conducted under intelligence guidance,” Defrin said, adding that Israel had destroyed dozens of Iran’s ballistic missile launch platforms as well as anti-missile defense systems.

He stressed that the operations were intended to demonstrate Israel’s military reach, saying, “Israel’s message to Iran is that we can reach all of its military bases.”

Defrin also urged Israeli citizens to continue following safety instructions and remain in shelters amid ongoing security concerns.

The remarks come a day after the United States and Israel launched large-scale airstrikes targeting Iran, killing several senior leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In response, Iran fired missiles toward Israel and targeted several U.S. military bases across the region, marking a sharp escalation in hostilities and raising fears of a broader regional conflict.