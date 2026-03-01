President Barzani, Syrian President Discuss Regional Developments, Stress Dialogue in Phone Call

Both sides underscored the importance of resolving regional issues and crises through dialogue and peaceful means, emphasizing diplomacy as the preferred path toward maintaining stability.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani held a telephone conversation on Sunday evening with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, during which the two leaders discussed regional developments and ongoing security challenges.

According to a statement released by the Barzani Headquarters, the leaders exchanged views on the broader regional situation and recent developments, focusing on their potential impact on stability and the risks linked to escalating tensions.

The call comes amid heightened tensions across the Middle East, with regional leaders increasingly urging de-escalation and political solutions to ongoing disputes.