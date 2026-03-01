President Masoud Barzani and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa Discuss Regional Escalation in Phone Call

President Barzani and Syrian President al-Sharaa discussed regional tensions, warning of "unjustified escalation" while stressing the importance of peaceful dialogue.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Syrian Presidency announced on Sunday that President Masoud Barzani and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa held a telephone conversation to discuss the latest regional developments.

According to an official statement, Syrian President al-Sharaa conducted the call with President Barzani to review ongoing regional developments and the current tensions affecting security and stability across the region.

The two sides discussed the prevailing escalation and its repercussions on regional peace and stability. al-Sharaa underscored the importance of strengthening coordination and cooperation in a manner that contributes to resolving various regional crises through peaceful means and dialogue.

Both of them also warned of the dangers posed by the continuation of what they described as unjustified escalation and the targeting faced by Arab states.

The call comes amid heightened regional tensions following accusations by United States Central Command (CENTCOM) that Iran has targeted civilian sites across the region, including Erbil International Airport, contradicting Tehran’s earlier assertion that its response was directed solely at U.S. military assets.

CENTCOM stated that Iranian attacks included airports and civilian infrastructure in Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Israel, Qatar, and the Kurdistan Region. In a separate statement, CENTCOM also said that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had killed more than 1,000 Americans over the past 47 years and claimed that a large-scale U.S. strike had dismantled the group’s headquarters.

The regional situation continues to evolve rapidly, with diplomatic contacts intensifying as leaders seek to contain further escalation.