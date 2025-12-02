President Barzani: Attacks on Khor Mor Will Not Halt Kurdistan’s Progress

President Barzani told a Japanese delegation that attacks on Khor Mor won't stop KRG progress, while Japan praised KDP's victory and vowed stronger ties.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a resolute message delivered amid a high-level diplomatic convening, President Masoud Barzani affirmed on Tuesday that the recent security aggressions targeting the region’s vital energy infrastructure would fail to derail the Kurdistan Region's trajectory of development and prosperity. Speaking during a significant meeting with a senior delegation from the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pirmam, President Barzani addressed the challenges facing the region with defiance, declaring that "this kind of attack and threat will not stop the region's progress."

The statement came as the Kurdistan Region continues to navigate the aftermath of the assault on the Khor Mor gas field, an incident that has drawn widespread international condemnation and highlighted the resilience of the Kurdish leadership.

The meeting marked a pivotal moment in the strengthening of diplomatic and economic relations between Erbil and Tokyo.

President Barzani received the Japanese delegation headed by Masamichi Sugaya, the official responsible for Middle East and Iraq affairs at the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The delegation also included Japan’s Ambassador to Iraq, Akira Endo, alongside several other high-ranking Japanese diplomats who traveled to the Barzani Headquarters to discuss a wide array of bilateral and regional issues.

A central theme of the discussions was the security landscape of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, specifically regarding the protection of energy assets that are crucial for the economic stability of the entire country.

According to the official statement released by the Barzani Headquarters, the Japanese delegation expressed deep concern regarding the recent attack on the Khor Mor gas field. In a strong show of solidarity, the diplomats condemned the aggression, explicitly announcing that such attacks are fundamentally against the energy and economic stability of both Iraq and the wider region.

Their stance underscored the international community's recognition of the Kurdistan Region as a vital energy hub and the global interest in maintaining its security.

Responding to these sentiments, President Barzani welcomed the delegation's support and provided his assessment of the motives behind the hostilities. He pointed to the specific reasons driving the attacks on Khor Mor, framing them as futile attempts to hinder the region's advancements.

His declaration that such threats would not stop the region's progress served as a reassurance to international partners and investors that the Kurdistan Regional Government remains committed to its strategic goals of construction and development regardless of external pressures.

Beyond security matters, the meeting highlighted the robust political standing of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

The guest delegation extended their warm congratulations to President Barzani on the remarkable success of his party in the recent elections. They specifically noted the KDP's achievement of obtaining more than one million votes, a milestone they considered to be a "clear sign" of the party's strong position and legitimacy among the people.

The Japanese diplomats praised the ongoing revival and progress visible throughout the Kurdistan Region, describing these developments as critical factors that encourage the growth of foreign investment.

Consequently, the delegation announced their country's readiness to further develop and expand relations with the Kurdistan Region across various fields, signaling a deepening of the economic and diplomatic partnership.

President Barzani reciprocated this warmth, welcoming the development of bilateral ties. He emphasized the deep respect the people of Kurdistan hold for Japan, stating that they have always maintained a positive view of the people, state, and civilization of Japan.

This mutual appreciation set a constructive tone for the broader political discussions that followed.

The agenda of the meeting also covered the complex political dynamics of federal Iraq. President Barzani shed light on the current political process in Baghdad, offering a detailed analysis of the post-election phase of the Iraqi Council of Representatives.

He candidly discussed the shortcomings inherent in the current election law and outlined the various obstacles that continue to hinder the political process in Iraq. These insights provided the visiting diplomats with a clearer understanding of the challenges facing the formation of a stable federal government.

Furthermore, the dialogue extended to pressing regional geopolitical issues. The two sides exchanged views on the future of the Kurdish population in Syria, as well as the recent steps taken regarding the peace process in Türkiye.

These topics underscored President Barzani’s role as a central figure in regional stability and his ongoing engagement with critical issues affecting Kurds across the Middle East.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the strong bond between the Kurdistan Region and Japan, with both sides committed to a future of cooperation and mutual progress.