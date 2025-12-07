Russia Praises Trump’s New US Security Strategy as Aligning With Its Own Vision

“The adjustments we’re seeing, I would say, are largely consistent with our vision,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told state broadcaster Rossiya in an interview aired Sunday.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Russia has welcomed the sweeping overhaul of the United States’ National Security Strategy, praising what it views as a striking departure from long-standing US foreign policy doctrine and asserting that many of the revisions align with Moscow’s own geopolitical outlook.

The new document, released Friday by the administration of President Donald Trump, outlines a sharply reoriented global posture under the banner of “America First,” taking aim at US allies in Europe, tightening strategic boundaries in Asia and Latin America, and redefining Washington’s role in long-running security commitments.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the strategy reflects a US leadership “fundamentally different from the previous ones,” arguing that Trump’s strengthened domestic political position had given him “the opportunity to adjust the concept to suit his vision.”

“The adjustments we’re seeing, I would say, are largely consistent with our vision,” Peskov told state broadcaster Rossiya in an interview aired Sunday.

The publication of the updated strategy coincided with ongoing US-led diplomatic efforts to end the nearly four-year war in Ukraine. A Ukrainian delegation held three days of talks in Florida with Trump’s envoys over a Washington-drafted peace proposal, but the discussions ended without a tangible breakthrough.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to continue negotiations toward achieving a “real peace,” even as Russia launched fresh drone and missile strikes on Saturday.

Zelensky is expected to meet Monday in London with European leaders — French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz — to assess the state of the talks.

A Radical Redefinition of US Priorities

Trump’s long-anticipated strategy paper underscores a dramatic recalibration of US global priorities. Below are key regional takeaways:

Europe: Harsh Rebukes and No NATO Expansion

The document employs unusually sharp language toward Europe, accusing the continent of over-regulation, a lack of “self-confidence,” and facing “civilizational erasure” due to rising migration.

It warns that some NATO members could “within a few decades” become “majority non-European,” casting demographic change in stark racial terms.

It calls for Washington to “cultivate resistance” within Europe — rhetoric that echoes far-right political narratives — and criticizes alleged European “censorship of free speech and suppression of political opposition.”

The strategy unequivocally rules out NATO expansion, dealing another blow to Ukraine’s aspirations for membership as it continues to battle Russian forces.

Latin America: Reviving the Monroe Doctrine

The strategy positions Trump as resurrecting the 19th-century Monroe Doctrine, asserting Latin America as a region where Washington will block external powers from gaining strategic footholds.

In what it terms the “Trump Corollary,” the document states the United States will pursue access to critical resources and ensure regional governments remain stable enough to prevent mass migration northward.

It also vows to deny “non-Hemispheric competitors” — a reference to China — the ability to position military or strategic assets anywhere in the region.

Asia: Economic Competition Over Military Confrontation

While acknowledging China as a strategic competitor, the strategy largely emphasizes economic rebalancing, pledging to restore “reciprocity and fairness” in US-China trade relations.

On Taiwan, the document maintains the longstanding US support for the status quo but urges Japan and South Korea to assume greater responsibility in safeguarding the island.

The strategy also expresses a strong interest in deepening ties with India, encouraging New Delhi — traditionally non-aligned and facing persistent tensions with China — to contribute more robustly to Indo-Pacific security.

Middle East and Africa: Reduced Focus, Strategic Selectivity

Reflecting a broader shift seen in previous administrations, the strategy calls for a reduced US footprint in the Middle East, citing America’s growing energy independence and the diminished capabilities of Iran following US and Israeli actions.

Israel receives only a brief mention, with the strategy stating it should remain “secure,” signaling a lower prioritization in the document’s hierarchy.

Africa appears even less central, with the paper calling for a move away from traditional aid models and toward securing access to critical resources.

The strategy marks one of the most ideologically charged and consequential redefinitions of US national security policy in decades — a shift that Russia, notably, has embraced as aligning more closely with its own worldview.