SDF Condemns Damascus-Linked Provocations as DEM Party Calls Decentralization Syria’s Only Solution

The SDF condemned provocations by Damascus-aligned groups as a continuation of Baathist hostility, while DEM Party Co-Chair Tulay Hatimogullari stated Syria's condition remains unstable and only decentralization can resolve the crisis.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) issued a forceful condemnation of what it described as provocative, hate-fueled actions by Damascus-affiliated armed groups, as Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) Co-Chair Tulay Hatimogullari simultaneously warned that Syria’s condition has not improved despite political transformation, insisting that only a decentralized system can resolve the country’s ongoing crisis.

In its statement, the Syrian Democratic Forces accused armed groups aligned with the Syrian interim government’s Ministry of Defense of launching hostile rhetoric and provocative attacks. SDF said these actions reflect “the continued Baathist mentality” previously used against the Syrian people and their aspirations for freedom and justice.

The forces argued that the anniversary messages celebrating the downfall of the Baath regime symbolize the enduring will of Syrians seeking liberation. Yet, while these commemorations took place, certain pro-Damascus groups escalated their aggressive discourse against SDF and the communities of North and East Syria.

SDF emphasized that such behavior is not a spontaneous burst of anger nor an isolated act, but part of a systematic effort designed to fuel hatred and undermine internal peace. The statement warned that these attempts aim to drag the country back into a cycle of conflict “whose heavy cost has been paid by Syrians for years.”

The forces held the interim government in Damascus directly responsible, arguing that either the provocations represent an official strategy centered on incitement, or they demonstrate the government’s inability to control its own groups. “In both cases, the message is the same: the continuation of the Baathist mentality,” the statement said.

SDF made clear that its territories will not become platforms for inflammatory rhetoric and that any attempt to disrupt local stability will be met with a strong response. The statement concluded by asserting that Syria’s future must be built on cooperation and respect for the will of its communities, not on “provocations and hysterical behavior,” reaffirming that neither the people nor the forces will allow the country to be pushed backward.

In a separate statement marking the anniversary of political change in Damascus and the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, DEM Party Co-Chair Tulay Hatimogullari affirmed that “a full year has passed since the transformation of Syria’s governing structure, yet the situation has not improved.” She stressed that the country continues to experience deep instability and widespread violations.

Hatimogullari referenced the massacres that struck the Druze community in Suwayda and the Alawite areas along the coast, describing them as “major human catastrophes” whose effects persist to this day. She said these events highlight the severity of the ongoing crisis and the urgent need for systemic political restructuring.

According to Hatimogullari, numerous abuses continue to be committed across different regions of Syria, demonstrating the failure of the current model to protect the country’s diverse communities. She argued that a decentralized system stands as Syria’s only viable political and legal path forward, offering a framework capable of ensuring freedom, rights, and representation for all components of Syrian society.

Both the SDF and DEM Party messages converge on the idea that Syria cannot overcome its crisis through provocation or the continuation of old patterns of governance. While SDF warns against renewed Baath-era hostility, Hatimogullari maintains that decentralization is the only path toward a stable, inclusive future for Syrians.