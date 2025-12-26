U.S. Launches Christmas Day Airstrikes on ISIS Targets in Nigeria, Trump Says

US strikes ISIS in Nigeria on Christmas to protect Christians; Trump warns of "hell to pay" while Abuja confirms joint security operation.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the United States military had conducted a series of airstrikes against Islamic State targets in northwestern Nigeria on Christmas Day, an operation he characterized as a direct response to the "slaughtering of Christians" in the region.

The strikes, which occurred in Sokoto State, were subsequently confirmed by the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which described the action as part of a structured security cooperation aimed at neutralizing terrorist networks that threaten all citizens regardless of faith.

In a statement posted to his Truth Social platform on Thursday, December 26, 2025, President Trump stated that he had directed the operation in his capacity as Commander in Chief.

"Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!" the President wrote.

He framed the military intervention as the fulfillment of a prior ultimatum, noting, "I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was."

The President’s announcement was followed by a formal confirmation from the Nigerian government on Friday.

In a press release signed by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, the Nigerian government acknowledged the operation, emphasizing that it was the result of "structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States of America."

The Ministry confirmed that the collaboration had led to "precision hits on terrorist targets in Nigeria by air strikes in the North West."

The operation marks a significant escalation in U.S. involvement in the West African nation’s internal security struggles and comes after weeks of intensifying rhetoric from the White House regarding religious violence in Nigeria.

U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) confirmed the operational details in a statement on Thursday night, specifying that the strikes took place on December 25, 2025, in Sokoto State.

"At the direction of the President of the United States and the Secretary of War, and in coordination with Nigerian authorities, U.S. Africa Command conducted strikes against ISIS terrorists in Nigeria," the command stated.

Defense officials indicated that the operation utilized intelligence gathered from surveillance flights that the United States had been conducting over large parts of Nigeria since late November.

According to military sources, U.S. missiles struck insurgents in two known ISIS camps.

The Department of War released footage showing munitions being launched, which Secretary of War Pete Hegseth described as "perfect strikes." In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Secretary Hegseth reiterated the administration’s rationale: "The President was clear last month: the killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria (and elsewhere) must end." He added that the department is "always ready, so ISIS found out tonight — on Christmas."

The divergence in how the two governments framed the airstrikes highlights the complex diplomatic landscape underpinning the operation.

While President Trump explicitly linked the military action to the protection of Christians and the fight against "Radical Islamic Terrorism," the Nigerian Foreign Ministry’s statement adopted a broader, more secular tone.

The Ministry reiterated that "all counter-terrorism efforts are guided by the primacy of protecting civilian lives, safeguarding national unity, and upholding the rights and dignity of all citizens, irrespective of faith or ethnicity."

The statement further asserted that terrorist violence "whether directed at Christians, Muslims, or other communities remains an affront to Nigeria’s values and to international peace and security."

The Nigerian government also stressed that the cooperation was conducted "in line with established international practice and bilateral understandings," involving the exchange of intelligence and strategic coordination consistent with "mutual respect for sovereignty."

This phrasing appears designed to address domestic sensitivities regarding foreign military intervention within Nigeria’s borders.

The Federal Government in Abuja noted it continues to work closely with partners to "weaken terrorist networks, disrupt their financing and logistics, and prevent cross-border threats," while simultaneously strengthening its own security institutions.

The strikes follow a series of high-profile attacks on Christian communities and institutions in Nigeria, which the Trump administration has cited as justification for its renewed focus on the region.

Fox News reported that last month, gunmen stormed the Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State, killing two people and kidnapping dozens.

Although 38 worshipers were freed a week later, subsequent violence escalated. Days after the church attack, armed assailants raided St. Mary’s School in Niger State, abducting more than 300 students and staff. While school officials reported that 50 students escaped, 253 students and 12 teachers remain in captivity.

These incidents prompted President Trump to designate Nigeria a "country of particular concern" regarding religious freedom last month, a classification the Nigerian government has disputed.

In an interview with Fox News Radio, President Trump expressed his frustration, stating, "I’m really angry about it. What’s happening in Nigeria is a disgrace."

He had previously threatened to "do things in Nigeria that Nigeria is not going to be happy about" and suggested the U.S. might enter the country "guns-a-blazing" if the violence did not cease. The President also threatened to halt all aid and assistance to the country if it continued to allow the killing of Christians.

Domestic reaction within the United States has been largely supportive among the President’s political allies. Senator Tom Cotton, Republican of Arkansas, commended the administration, referring to the targets as "bloodthirsty ISIS savages who are not only persecuting Christians, but also have killed many Americans."

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz also issued a statement supporting the action, saying, "Merry Christmas to the Christians in Nigeria and around the world who know tonight that the President of the United States will fight for them."

In conjunction with the military strikes, the Trump administration has implemented diplomatic measures aimed at curbing the violence. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a new visa-restriction policy targeting individuals believed to be responsible for religious persecution.

The policy, rooted in the Immigration and Nationality Act, allows the State Department to deny visas to those who have "directed, authorized, significantly supported, participated in, or carried out violations of religious freedom."

Immediate family members of such individuals may also face restrictions. Secretary Rubio stated that the United States is "taking decisive action in response to the mass killings and violence against Christians by radical Islamic terrorists, Fulani ethnic militias, and other violent actors in Nigeria and beyond."

The security situation in Nigeria remains volatile, with violence stemming from a complex mix of jihadist insurgency, banditry, and communal conflict.

The New York Times reported that while the U.S. strikes targeted the northwest, the region is primarily plagued by armed bandits and gangs who engage in kidnapping for ransom, rather than solely ideologically driven jihadists.

The epicenter of the jihadist insurgency—led by Boko Haram and its splinter group, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP)—has traditionally been in the northeast of the country.

However, the threat remains pervasive.

On Wednesday, just days before the U.S. strikes, a suspected suicide bomber detonated an explosive device inside a mosque at a market in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State in the northeast. While government officials reported five deaths, local media and residents indicated that at least 12 people were buried following the attack.

According to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project, more than 12,000 people were killed by various violent groups in Nigeria this year alone, underscoring the scale of the crisis.

Despite the "precision hits" claimed by both Washington and Abuja, some U.S. military officials have expressed skepticism regarding the long-term efficacy of limited airstrikes.

The New York Times noted that when United States Africa Command drew up targeting options in November, military officials warned that such actions might have a doubtful long-term impact given the entrenched nature of the conflict and the diffuse nature of the armed groups operating across the vast territory.

Nevertheless, the administration proceeded with the strikes on the few known compounds inhabited by militant groups in the north.

The emphasis on defending Christians has resonated with President Trump’s political base.

Activists and some Republican lawmakers have frequently characterized the violence in Nigeria as a "Christian genocide," a term the White House has not officially adopted in its formal designations, though the rhetoric from the President’s Truth Social post closely mirrors such sentiments.

In his post, President Trump declared, "Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper," and concluded with a message to the "dead Terrorists," warning that "there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues."

The Nigerian government has historically rejected the narrative of a Christian genocide, arguing that the violence is more complex and affects Muslims as severely as Christians.

The statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reflected this position, carefully balancing appreciation for U.S. security assistance with a reminder of the indiscriminate nature of the threat.

By highlighting that the cooperation is consistent with "international law" and "mutual respect for sovereignty," Abuja appears keen to frame the U.S. intervention as a partnership rather than a unilateral violation of its airspace, despite the aggressive tone emanating from Washington.

Secretary of War Hegseth expressed gratitude for the "Nigerian government support & cooperation" in his social media statement, signaling that despite the differences in public messaging, operational coordination between the two nations remains intact.

The Defense Department official cited by the Wall Street Journal confirmed that Nigeria’s government approved the Christmas Day strikes and worked with the U.S. to carry them out.

This military action represents a concrete realization of the "America First" foreign policy approach in Africa, where direct intervention is utilized selectively to address specific grievances—in this case, the persecution of Christians—rather than for broad nation-building.

By bypassing traditional long-term engagement strategies in favor of "powerful and deadly" strikes, the administration is signaling a shift in how it addresses insecurity in West Africa.

As the dust settles in Sokoto State, the implications of these strikes for the broader stability of Nigeria remain to be seen.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has pledged to continue engaging with relevant partners and to keep the public informed through official channels.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has made clear that military force remains a viable option on the table should the violence against religious minorities persist. "The @DeptofWar is always ready," Secretary Hegseth warned. "More to come."