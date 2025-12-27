Duhok Prepares for New Year Tourist Influx With Extensive Arrangements

Duhok has launched extensive New Year preparations, with government institutions and the private sector coordinating to welcome thousands of expected tourists through enhanced services and celebrations.

ERBIL (Kurdistab24) - With the approach of the New Year holidays, Duhok is entering a period of heightened activity as local authorities and the private sector finalize extensive preparations to receive thousands of expected tourists.

Institutions of the Kurdistan Regional Government in Duhok province, in cooperation and coordination with the private sector, have launched intensive and wide-ranging measures to welcome the anticipated influx of visitors during the New Year holiday period.

As part of these preparations, most markets and main streets across Duhok have been attractively decorated. Plans are also in place to hold artistic events and celebrations on New Year’s Eve in most hotels, cafés, and restaurants. These measures coincide with the presence of more than 900 tourism facilities and sites across the province, including 140 hotels and motels, with a combined daily accommodation capacity of nearly 17,000 tourists.

Most hotels and motels are currently operating around the clock to ensure the best possible reception for guests. Due to the high demand, the majority of rooms have already been reserved in advance through online platforms and tourism companies by domestic and Arab tourists.

In this context, Kahin Azar, a hotel manager, said they are completing final preparations, noting that the hotel team, composed of staff from diverse backgrounds, is fully engaged in organizing New Year celebrations. Meanwhile, Sipan Ismat, the owner of a sweets shop, said they welcomed 3,000 customers last year and have prepared extensively for this year based on the level of demand received from companies.

On the official level, the Duhok Tourism Directorate has held meetings with hotel owners and tourism companies to ensure that services for both foreign and domestic tourists are delivered in the best possible manner. Shamal Harori, spokesperson for Duhok Tourism, reiterated full support for private-sector activities and urged hotel and restaurant owners to place strong emphasis on cleanliness to present a positive and appealing image to visitors arriving in Duhok to celebrate the New Year.