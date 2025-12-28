Kurdistan's Winter Wonderland: Snowy Peaks & Warm Welcome Await at Mount Korek

Snowfall has launched the winter tourism season in the Kurdistan Region, with Mount Korek drawing hundreds of visitors amid improved services and striking mountain scenery.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Snowfall long anticipated across the Kurdistan Region has finally arrived, draping the region’s mountain ranges in a bright white mantle and marking the official start of the winter tourism season.

In Erbil province, Mount Korek was among the first destinations to transform under the snowfall, quickly becoming a magnet for hundreds of visitors eager to experience winter scenery, crisp mountain air, and snow-covered landscapes.

The scene on Mount Korek resembled a living canvas, where the vivid colors of visitors’ winter clothing contrasted sharply with the pristine white snow blanketing the slopes. Families, couples, and groups of friends gathered to capture photos, enjoy the atmosphere, and immerse themselves in the seasonal charm that defines winter in the Kurdistan Region.

Visitor Nebras al-Maamouri praised the experience, saying, “What impressed me most was the excellent organization and the large number of families enjoying this beautiful place. I pray that the Kurdistan Region and Erbil remain safe and prosperous always.”

Another tourist, Ibrahim Ali, said the natural beauty and snowfall were the main reasons behind his visit. “We came to enjoy ourselves amid these beautiful surroundings. The snow and scenery give us a real sense of happiness,” he said.

Despite the cold temperatures, the warmth of visitors’ emotions was unmistakable, particularly among those experiencing the region for the first time. Manal Salem, a visitor from Nasiriyah in southern Iraq, described her journey with visible excitement. “This is my first time visiting Erbil. I came all the way from Nasiriyah just to see snow, and today my dream came true. I am extremely happy,” she said.

Other visitors confirmed that Mount Korek has become a preferred destination for New Year holidays, citing the quality of services, accessibility, and natural scenery that many say rivals international winter resorts.

As winter sets in and snow blankets the peaks, attention across the region naturally shifts toward the mountains. Mount Korek, in particular, once again stands at the forefront of winter tourism, where joy blends with snow-covered landscapes in a scene that officially signals the peak of the winter season.

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology also released rainfall statistics for the past twenty-four hours, reporting heavy rainfall across most areas.

The Kurdistan Region has long established itself as a favored winter tourism destination, attracting visitors from across Iraq, Arab countries, and beyond. Its snow-covered mountain peaks, combined with a diverse geography that includes valleys, rivers, lakes, and archaeological sites, continue to draw increasing numbers of tourists each year.

Winter tourism has benefited from the region’s favorable climate and sustained snowfall in higher elevations, with some locations retaining snow coverage for extended periods. In response to growing demand and the sector’s expanding role in the local economy, significant efforts have been made to enhance tourism infrastructure and services, particularly in mountain resorts and winter destinations.

The development of the tourism sector is supported by the Kurdistan Regional Government and local communities, who are widely recognized for their hospitality and welcoming attitude toward both domestic and international visitors.

Hundreds of tourist attractions are spread across the Kurdistan Region, many of them located within the Soran independent administration, reinforcing the region’s position as one of the Middle East’s most prominent winter tourism hubs.