KDP Leadership to Convene on Iraqi Presidency and Government Formation

KDP's Politburo meets Saturday to discuss its candidate for Iraq's presidency and strategy for new government formation in Baghdad and Erbil.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Politburo of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) is scheduled to hold a critical meeting on Saturday to deliberate on a series of pressing political issues, most notably the selection of a candidate for the presidency of Iraq and the party’s strategic approach to the formation of new governments in both Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region.

The session, which will take place in Pirmam under the supervision of President Masoud Barzani and with the attendance of KDP Vice Presidents, marks the KDP’s first official Politburo meeting since the recent parliamentary elections and the subsequent election of a new leadership board for the Iraqi Council of Representatives.

According to information provided by Hoshmand Sadiq, a Kurdistan24 reporter, the party’s parliamentary faction in Baghdad will also participate in the discussions.

The inclusion of the Baghdad-based lawmakers underscores the federal focus of the agenda, which is dominated by the constitutional deadlines and political negotiations that will shape the next Iraqi federal government.

The timing of the KDP leadership’s gathering is critical, coming at what is described as a "sensitive time" in the Iraqi political process.

Iraq has just concluded the election of its sixth parliamentary term in late 2025, and the new Presidency Board of Parliament was selected during contentious sessions on December 29 and 30. With the legislative leadership now in place, the political process is advancing to the next constitutional steps, which are pivotal for the establishment of a new executive branch.

The most prominent item on the Politburo’s agenda is the post of the President of the Republic of Iraq.

According to the political custom that has prevailed since the adoption of the post-2003 constitution, this sovereign position is allocated to a Kurdish candidate. The KDP leadership will discuss the issue of the party’s candidate for the post, a decision that carries significant weight in both intra-Kurdish politics and the broader national power-sharing arrangement.

The party’s decision on whether to field its own candidate or to reach an agreement with other Kurdish parties on a consensus figure will have a direct impact on the future political map of Iraq. Proponents of a strong KDP presence in Baghdad argue that the presidency is a key tool for protecting the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region at the federal level.

In addition to the presidency, the Politburo will conduct an evaluation of the recent election process for the Presidency Board of the Iraqi Parliament.

This review is expected to analyze the political dynamics and alliances that emerged during the selection of the Speaker and the two deputies, a process that was marked by intense competition and backroom negotiations.

The KDP leadership will also engage in discussions regarding the formation of two new governments: the federal government in Baghdad and the new Kurdistan Regional Government in Erbil.

At the federal level, the Iraqi political landscape is currently dominated by the Coordination Framework, which has emerged as the largest Shiite parliamentary bloc. The Framework has intensified its internal discussions to select a candidate for the post of Prime Minister.

The constitutional timeline dictates that once a new President of the Republic is elected by the parliament, he will have the responsibility of tasking the nominee of the largest parliamentary faction with forming a new cabinet.

The KDP’s strategy for engaging with the Coordination Framework and other federal blocs during the government formation process will be a central topic of Saturday's meeting. The discussions will also encompass the broader relationship between Erbil and Baghdad, as well as an assessment of the general political and security situation in Iraq and the wider region.

The urgency of these deliberations is underscored by the constitutional clock. According to Article 72 of the Iraqi Constitution, the newly elected parliament has a 30-day window to elect a new President of the Republic. The Iraqi Parliament has already officially opened the door for nominations for the post.

The KDP's decisions on Saturday will therefore be made under the pressure of this impending deadline, with the outcome of their meeting poised to shape the contours of the next four years of Iraqi governance.

The Politburo's final stance on the presidency and its approach to coalition-building in Baghdad will be closely watched by all major political actors in the country, as it will determine the KDP's role in the national power structure and its ability to advocate for the interests of the Kurdistan Region in the new federal administration.