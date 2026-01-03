President Barzani and Faiq Zidan Discuss the Political Situation in Iraq

President Masoud Barzani met Iraq's Judicial Council head Faiq Zidan in Pirmam to discuss the nation's political situation, party entitlements, and the steps of the Iraqi political process.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Today, Saturday, in Pirmam, Kurdistan Region, President Masoud Barzani received Faiq Zidan, the President of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq.

According to a statement from the Barzani Headquarters, the meeting involved an exchange of views regarding the political situation in Iraq, the entitlements of the various parties, and the steps of the Iraqi political process.