SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi Arrives in Damascus

8 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Mazloum Abdi, the General Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), arrived in Damascus on Sunday afternoon at the head of a senior delegation. The visit marks a formal engagement between the SDF leadership and the central government, with the commander scheduled to hold discussions with Syrian officials regarding the terms of the March 10 agreement.

According to the initial reports regarding the movement of the officials, Abdi and his accompanying team traveled to the capital specifically to facilitate these dialogues. The composition of the group has been characterized strictly as a high-level delegation, underscoring the formal nature of the visit to the Syrian capital.

The primary agenda for the meetings in Damascus focuses exclusively on the March 10 agreement.

Abdi is slated to address matters related to this accord directly with Syrian officials following his arrival this afternoon.

While the reporting confirms that the scope of the talks is tethered to this specific framework, the text of the report does not elaborate on the duration of the visit or the specific schedule of the meetings beyond the stated purpose of discussing the agreement.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as new information becomes available.