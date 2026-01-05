President Barzani Discusses Iraq’s Political Landscape with Sadiqoun Movement Delegation

The meeting focused on the current political situation in Iraq, developments following the recent elections, and the next steps in the political process.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani met on Monday with a delegation from the Sadiqoun Movement, headed by Deputy Secretary General Naim Abdul Yasser, in Erbil’s Pirmam district, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

The meeting focused on the current political situation in Iraq, developments following the recent elections, and the next steps in the political process. Both sides also discussed coordination and cooperation among the political parties to help ensure stability and advance the country’s democratic framework.

The talks come amid ongoing efforts by Iraqi political forces to shape the post-election landscape and form effective governance structures.

Polling for the sixth session of the Council of Representatives took place on November 11, with voting open from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. across all Iraqi provinces, including the Kurdistan Region.

According to the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), voter turnout has surpassed 55 percent, an increase compared to recent electoral cycles. The commission said the figure is based on data from most polling centers and reflects the participation of more than 12 million voters out of over 21 million eligible Iraqis.

This year’s election featured a crowded field of political contenders: 38 political parties, 31 coalitions, and 75 individual lists. In total, 7,768 candidates—5,520 men and 2,248 women—competed for seats in the 329-member parliament.

The vote was held under a revised electoral framework, introduced in response to demands that emerged from the nationwide protests of 2019–2021. The system replaced proportional representation with a single non-transferable vote mechanism, dividing the country into 83 multi-member constituencies.