Sheikh Murshid Khaznawi Praises President Barzani's Message, Urges Wisdom Amid Aleppo Tensions

Sheikh Murshid Khaznawi told Kurdistan24 that President Masoud Barzani’s message condemning hate speech reflects Kurdish and Islamic values, urging restraint, wisdom, and protection of refugees amid tensions linked to Aleppo.

17 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Against the backdrop of mounting tensions following events in Aleppo’s Kurdish neighborhoods, Sheikh Murshid Khaznawi appeared in the Kurdistan24 studio on Tuesday, offering a calm yet firm religious and moral reading of President Masoud Barzani’s message, stressing restraint, hospitality, and adherence to Kurdish values at a critical moment.

Sheikh Murshid Khaznawi, a well-known religious figure from Hassaka, Northeast Syria (Western Kurdistan), was a guest at Kurdistan24’s studio, where he spoke about the latest developments affecting the Kurdish people, particularly in Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods.

During the program, the presenter asked Khaznawi about the significance of President Masoud Barzani’s message and the importance of issuing responsible guidance before the situation spirals out of control.

Khaznawi responded by emphasizing the gravity of the moment, saying the Kurdish people are enduring great hardship and that what has happened to them in Aleppo, especially in Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh, has deeply wounded the collective conscience.

“There is no doubt that our people are passing through very difficult circumstances,” he said. “What has befallen our people in Aleppo, in Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh, has hurt the heart of our nation. This often leads, or may lead, some of our people—our youth in particular—to react emotionally or issue statements driven by emotion. It is understandable how such emotions arise.”

He stressed, however, that this is precisely when the role of wise leadership becomes essential.

“At the same time,” Khaznawi said, “the heavy responsibility and role of a wise leader such as His Excellency President Masoud Barzani is to correct the course of this matter and to safeguard Kurdish and Kurdistani standards. The statement issued by President Masoud Barzani is a very correct message. It represents the culture, ethics, and values of Kurdistan, and at the same time it is fully supported by Islamic principles.”

Khaznawi underlined that hospitality and respect for guests are deeply rooted both in Kurdish tradition and Islamic teachings, citing a saying of the Prophet Muhammad: “Whoever believes in God and the Last Day should honor his guest.”

“For this reason,” he continued, “especially in such difficult days as the ones we are living through now, it is necessary to listen to our wise, learned, and knowledgeable figures—those who do not think purely in emotional terms. This does not mean that our scholars are unaffected or unhurt. On the contrary, all our people across Kurdistan are in pain.”

He warned against abandoning Kurdish values under pressure, saying emotional reactions must not lead to radical or un-Kurdistani behavior.

“This does not mean that we should act in a reactionary manner, nor does it mean we should depart from our culture,” he said. “In our tradition, Kurds have always been hospitable.”

Khaznawi openly expressed his support for President Barzani’s message, saying: “I sincerely commend His Excellency President Masoud Barzani and fully support this statement. This responsibility should not be limited to the Kurdistan Region alone, but should extend to Kurds everywhere.”

He concluded by stressing the moral obligation to protect those who seek refuge.

“It is unacceptable,” Khaznawi said, “that those who are guests today, who have fled to Kurdistan seeking protection—people whom, in our tribal and social culture, we call ‘those who have taken refuge in you’—should face harm. Whoever entrusts their fate to you, along with their children, must be protected by you. These are the values we must keep before our eyes so that society understands more clearly.”

Khaznawi’s remarks came after President Masoud Barzani issued a statement condemning a hate campaign targeting Syrian Arab citizens living in the Kurdistan Region. In his message, Barzani warned against inflammatory rhetoric circulating on media platforms and rejected collective blame.

“It is unjust to hold an entire community accountable for the actions of individuals who are not connected to them,” President Barzani said, reaffirming that Syrian Arab refugees and residents in the Kurdistan Region deserve respect and protection.

Barzani stressed that the Kurdistan Region has long served as a safe haven for people fleeing conflict and persecution and called on authorities to take necessary measures to prevent hate speech and preserve social cohesion and peaceful coexistence.

As emotions run high following developments in Aleppo, Sheikh Murshid Khaznawi’s message echoed President Barzani’s call for wisdom, urging Kurds to uphold their ethical, cultural, and religious principles even in the most testing times.