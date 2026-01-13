Erbil-Tehran Flights Continue Without Suspension, EIA Director Says

Erbil Airport says flights to Tehran continue without suspension, with six weekly flights scheduled and two currently operating, according to airport officials.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Flights between Erbil and Tehran are continuing as normal and have not been suspended, the Director General of Erbil International Airport (EIA) said on Tuesday, according to a statement carried by Kurdistan24.

Ahmed Hoshyar, Director General of Erbil International Airport, said there has been no decision to halt air traffic between the two cities.

“Erbil Airport's flights to Tehran continue and have not been suspended,” he said in a special statement to the Kurdistan24 website.

Hoshyar added that there are six flights scheduled per week between Erbil and Tehran, though he said that two flights are currently being conducted.

He did not elaborate on the reasons for the discrepancy between the scheduled and operating flights.

The clarification follows reports and public discussion about possible changes to the flight schedule between Erbil and Tehran.

The airport director emphasized that air traffic between the two cities is continuing as before, dismissing suggestions of a suspension.

Erbil International Airport maintains regular regional and international connections, and officials periodically issue statements to address changes or concerns related to flight operations.

The airport director’s comments were issued as a direct response to speculation regarding the status of flights, with officials stressing continuity in operations based on current arrangements.