KRG PM Barzani, U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Discuss Government Formation and Federal Salary Transfers

PM Barzani and U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Joshua Harris discussed Iraqi government formation, agreeing on the need for federal salary transfers and respect for the Kurdistan Region's constitutional status.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), met on Tuesday with Joshua Harris, the Chargé d'Affaires (CDA) of the United States Embassy in Iraq, to discuss the ongoing political negotiations regarding the formation of the new Iraqi cabinet and the resolution of outstanding financial disputes between Erbil and Baghdad.

The high-level talks, which took place on Jan. 13, 2026, included the participation of Wendy Green, the United States Consul General in the Kurdistan Region.

The meeting focused on the trajectory of bilateral relations between the United States and the Kurdistan Region, as well as a review of the general political and security situation currently unfolding across the Republic of Iraq.

A central theme of the discussion was the status of negotiations and dialogue among Iraq's various political parties aimed at forming a new federal cabinet.

As the political process continues, both officials assessed the efforts required to establish the next administration and the implications for governance in the country.

Significant attention was dedicated to the fiscal and constitutional relationship between the regional and federal governments.

According to the readout of the meeting, Prime Minister Barzani and CDA Harris reached a consensus on the necessity of respecting the constitutional and federal entity of the Kurdistan Region. Both sides emphasized the importance of securing the Region’s financial rights and entitlements within the federal framework to ensure economic stability.

Specifically, the officials concurred on the critical need for the continued transfer of salaries for the Region's public sector employees by the federal government.

The discussion explicitly highlighted the urgency of processing the outstanding salary payments for the months of November and December of the past year, a matter that remains a priority for the KRG leadership.

During the exchange, the Chargé d'Affaires reiterated Washington’s commitment to supporting the Kurdistan Region.

CDA Harris specifically noted the United States' support for the reform agenda currently being implemented by the Regional Government across various sectors.

He characterized the Kurdistan Region as a "strong and important partner and ally" of the United States within the region, underscoring the strategic nature of the relationship between the two entities.

In response to these assurances, Prime Minister Barzani expressed his gratitude for the continuous cooperation and support provided by the United States.

The meeting concluded with a broader review of the latest changes and developments affecting the general situation in the wider region, as both sides assessed the evolving geopolitical landscape and its potential impact on stability.