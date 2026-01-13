Trump to attend Davos with record US delegation, World Economic Forum says

US president set to join dozens of world leaders and top executives at annual Switzerland summit amid ongoing global economic uncertainty.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — US President Donald Trump will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos next week, leading what organizers described on Tuesday as the largest-ever American delegation to the annual gathering of global political and business leaders.

“We’re pleased to welcome back President Trump,” WEF President and Chief Executive Officer Børge Brende said during an online press conference ahead of the summit, noting that Trump’s appearance will mark his first in-person visit to Davos in six years, following his last attendance during his first term in office.

Brende said at least five senior members of the US cabinet are expected to accompany the president, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East and Ukraine, Steve Witkoff, will also be among the delegation.

Trump addressed the Davos forum by video link last year, just days after his re-election. However, uncertainty had surrounded his participation this year, particularly after his administration spent much of the past year reshaping the global economic landscape through a sweeping tariff campaign that targeted both allies and rivals.

The US president will be one of a record 64 heads of state or government attending the summit in the Swiss Alpine resort, according to Brende, including six leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) major economies.

In total, the forum is expected to draw around 3,000 participants from across the globe. Organizers said the guest list will include roughly 850 chief executives and board chairs from major corporations, alongside representatives from civil society, environmental groups, and labor organizations.

The Davos meeting comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with global leaders facing challenges ranging from trade disputes and armed conflicts to climate change and slowing growth.

Trump’s return to the high-profile forum is likely to attract close attention, given his administration’s assertive foreign and economic policies and their far-reaching implications for international markets and alliances.