US State Department to Kurdistan24: We Asked Tom Barak to Help Resolve the Crisis in Syria

The US State Department told Kurdistan24 it is closely monitoring Syria, urging restraint and supporting Tom Barrack’s efforts to facilitate dialogue between Damascus and the SDF to de-escalate tensions in Aleppo.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As tensions continue to grip northern Syria, the United States has said it is closely monitoring developments on the ground and has tasked its special envoy, Tom Barrack, with supporting efforts to ease the crisis and prevent a return to wider violence.

The US State Department told Kurdistan24 that it is carefully following changes in the situation in Syria and is calling on all parties to de-escalate and calm tensions.

The US State Department, said in the statement that Washington is urging restraint from all sides and emphasizing the need to prioritize stability.

“The United States is closely monitoring the situation. We urge restraint on all sides,” the statement said.

The State Department added that all parties should focus on building a peaceful and stable Syria that serves the interests of all Syrians, rather than pushing the country back into a renewed cycle of violence.

According to the State Department, US Ambassador and Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack continues to support and facilitate dialogue between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces.

“Ambassador Barrack continues to support and facilitate dialogue between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF),” the statement said.

The State Department’s remarks follow Ambassador Barrack’s most recent public statement on the situation in Aleppo, in which he expressed “grave concern” over developments in the Ashrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods.

In that statement, Barrack said the United States is closely following developments in the two neighborhoods and urged all parties to exercise the utmost restraint, placing the protection of civilian lives and property above all other considerations.

He noted that over the past thirteen months Syria has made what he described as historic strides toward stability, national reconciliation, and reconstruction after decades of conflict, and said recent landmark discussions with Israeli representatives represented a pivotal step toward broader regional peace.

Barrack stressed that such transformations require time, patience, tolerance, and genuine mutual understanding across Syrian society, while reaffirming a vision of a Syria that ensures full inclusion and equal rights for all communities, including Sunnis, Kurds, Druze, Christians, Alawites, and others, without exception.

He said that just days earlier, the parties had been on the verge of concluding the March ten, 2025 integration agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Syrian government, describing the accord as one that would significantly advance security coordination, shared governance, and national unity. He added that the objective of finalizing the agreement remains achievable.

In his appeal, Barrack called on the leadership of the Syrian government, the SDF, local authorities in Kurdish-administered areas, and all armed actors to pause hostilities, reduce tensions immediately, and commit to de-escalation, urging dialogue over continued fighting.

The State Department said the United States, together with its allies and regional partners, remains ready to facilitate de-escalation efforts, stressing that the future of Aleppo and Syria must be shaped through peaceful dialogue rather than violence.

Head of the Kurdistan 24 office in Washington, D.C. Rahim Rashidi (Mr. Kurd) contributed to this report.