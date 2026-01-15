PYD, KNCS Stress Dialogue to Resolve the Kurdish Issue in Syria

The meeting focused on recent developments in Syria, including attacks on the Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods of Aleppo, as well as the broader political and security situation in the country.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Leaders of the Democratic Union Party (better known as PYD) and the Kurdish National Council in Syria (KNCS) held talks on Thursday, reaffirming their commitment to resolving the Kurdish issue through dialogue within the framework of the March 10 Agreement.

The meeting focused on recent developments in Syria, including attacks on the Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods of Aleppo, as well as the broader political and security situation in the country. Both sides agreed that residents of Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh should remain in their neighborhoods and continue managing their affairs in line with the provisions of the March 10 Agreement.

The delegations emphasized the importance of fully implementing the agreement and reiterated that dialogue remains the primary mechanism for addressing Kurdish demands and challenges in Syria.

At the conclusion of the meeting, PYD and KNCS agreed to continue their discussions and negotiations in the coming period.

The PYD delegation was led by Co-Chairman Ghareeb Hasso and included Aldar Khalil, a member of the PYD's executive council, and Kemal Akeef, a Liaison Office member. The KNCS delegation comprised Chairman Mohammed Ismail and spokesperson Faisal Yusuf.

The PYD and the KNCS represent two of the main Kurdish political blocs in Syria and have long sought to bridge their internal divisions through dialogue.

Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh, predominantly Kurdish districts in Aleppo, have frequently been affected by security tensions and attacks amid the wider Syrian conflict. Kurdish political parties have repeatedly stressed the need to safeguard civilians in these areas and to resolve disputes through political dialogue rather than confrontation.

The latest meeting comes amid renewed efforts by Kurdish parties to present a unified position on Kurdish rights and representation within the future political framework of Syria.