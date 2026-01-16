Iraqi Hezbollah Declares Support for Iran

Iraqi Hezbollah readies missiles & drones to strike U.S. bases in Iraq if America attacks Iran, pledging full support.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A senior commander of the Iraqi Hezbollah (Kata'ib Hezbollah) has announced that the group has readied its missiles and drones to target U.S. military bases in Iraq and the surrounding region should the United States launch an attack on Iran.

On Friday, Abu Talib al-Saidi, a military commander in the Iraqi Hezbollah, told the Shafaq News Agency that the group considers itself an integral part of the conflict between the U.S. and Iran. He stated that they will not remain neutral and are fully prepared to strike U.S. military installations within Iraq.

Al-Saidi further noted that during the recent 12-day war involving the U.S. and Israel against Iran, they had been instructed by Iranian authorities to refrain from any reaction. However, he emphasized that the situation is different this time.

Al-Saidi stressed that their readiness is at a high level, asserting, "Certainly, if the United States carries out an attack against Iran, we will target its military bases in Iraq and neighboring countries using missiles and drones."

Abu Talib al-Saidi's remarks came as hundreds of Iraqis from various factions and popular groups gathered on Friday in front of the Iranian Embassy in Baghdad. The demonstrators expressed their support for Iran in the face of threats made by U.S. President Donald Trump against the country.