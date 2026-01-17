President Barzani Convenes High-Level Talks with SDF Commander

President Barzani met SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi and US Envoy Tom Barrack in Erbil Saturday to address Aleppo violence and save the SDF-Damascus deal. Discussions focused on protecting Kurdish rights and restoring stability.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Masoud Barzani convened a critical meeting with Mazloum Abdi, the General Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in Pirmam on Saturday afternoon to address the deteriorating security situation in Syria. The high-level discussions, which began around 1:00 p.m. on January 17, 2026, focused on salvaging the March 10 implementation agreement between the SDF and the Syrian government following a renewed outbreak of violence in Aleppo.

Hoshmand Sadiq, a Kurdistan24 reporter stationed in Erbil, reported that the meeting was ongoing throughout the afternoon.

The agenda centered on three primary and urgent objectives: the status of the agreement signed between the SDF and the administration in Damascus, a broader assessment of the political and security situation across Syria, and the immediate crisis unfolding in the Kurdish-inhabited neighborhoods of Aleppo.

The diplomatic engagement in Pirmam follows a period of intensified conflict that threatens to destabilize the region. Recent military offensives by the Syrian Arab Army targeting the Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods of Aleppo have resulted in significant casualties. Reports indicate that the fighting has led to the deaths of dozens of Kurdish civilians and the displacement of tens of thousands of residents, prompting urgent calls for de-escalation.

The arrival of General Abdi in the Kurdistan Region coincided with a broader diplomatic push involving the United States. Earlier on Saturday morning, President Barzani met separately with Tom Barrack, the United States Ambassador to Turkey and the President's Special Envoy for Syria.

Envoy Barrack and General Abdi arrived in Erbil earlier that day to coordinate efforts aimed at stabilizing the situation. As of late Saturday afternoon, the Barzani Headquarters had not yet released an official statement regarding the specific details of the meeting between President Barzani and the American envoy.

However, the context of these meetings is defined by President Barzani's active diplomatic outreach in the days leading up to the visit. As the fighting in Aleppo escalated, President Barzani initiated telephone consultations with both Ahmed al-Sharaa, the President of Syria, and Envoy Barrack.

During his conversation with the Kurdish leadership, President al-Sharaa sought to provide assurances regarding the status of the Kurdish population.

According to reports of the call, President al-Sharaa informed President Barzani that "the Kurds are an indigenous and fundamental component of the Syrian people's composition."

He further reiterated the Syrian state's "full commitment to securing all national, political, and civil rights of the Kurds along with all other components of the Syrian people on the basis of equality and without discrimination."

In parallel conversations between President Barzani and Envoy Barrack, both parties emphasized the necessity of eliminating the rising tensions and complications between Kurdish forces and the Syrian government.

They stressed the importance of taking serious, immediate steps to achieve security, establish peace, and prevent any further deterioration of the humanitarian and security situation in the disturbed areas.

These diplomatic efforts are part of a broader strategic framework employed by President Barzani following the significant political shifts in Syria, specifically the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024.

Since that transition, President Barzani has taken several strategic steps aimed at protecting the rights and achievements of Kurds in Western Kurdistan (Rojava).

A core component of this policy has been providing continuous assurances to neighboring countries that the Kurdish population in Syria will not pose a security threat, while simultaneously maintaining that their national rights must be constitutionally protected.

Since the change in the Syrian regime, President Barzani has hosted General Abdi in Erbil on multiple occasions to foster internal Kurdish cohesion and ensure that Syrian Kurdish parties determine their own destiny peacefully and without external interference.

A significant milestone in this effort occurred on April 26, 2025, when the Conference for Kurdish Unity and Unified Stance was held in the city of Qamishlo.

The Qamishlo conference was attended by General Abdi, Dr. Hamid Darbandi—President Barzani's special representative—and officials and representatives from all four parts of Kurdistan.

The gathering resulted in a pivotal agreement between the Kurdish political parties of Western Kurdistan, specifically the Kurdish National Council in Syria (ENKS) and the Democratic Union Party (PYD).

The parties agreed to form a joint negotiating delegation to engage the Syrian government, with the specific goal of guaranteeing the rights and achievements of the Kurdish people in Western Kurdistan within the new Syrian constitution.

Saturday’s meetings in Pirmam represent a continuation of this policy, as leadership seeks to navigate the fragile security landscape.

The discussions between President Barzani and General Abdi are viewed as a crucial step in aligning the Kurdish position regarding the implementation of the March 10 agreement and addressing the humanitarian fallout from the clashes in Aleppo.